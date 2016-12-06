Player Page

Reuben Foster | Linebacker

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 240

In an interview with SEC Network's Paul Finebaum, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. called LB Reuben Foster "the best inside linebacker Alabama has ever produced."
Well then. That is something. On his most recent Big Board, Kiper slots Foster in as his No. 4 overall draft prospect for 2017. He views him more favorably than he did Bama LB Reggie Ragland a year ago, writing that the 6-foot-1, 240-pound Foster "has more range, runs sideline to sideline and is a more complete player." A lock first-rounder, Foster won the Butkus Award this past season on the strength of a regular season which saw him record 94 tackles (12.0 for loss), four sacks and two passes defended. Jan 19 - 5:11 PM
Source: Paul Finebaum on Twitter
