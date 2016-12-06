Reuben Foster | Linebacker Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 240

Latest News Recent News

In an interview with SEC Network's Paul Finebaum, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. called LB Reuben Foster "the best inside linebacker Alabama has ever produced." Well then. That is something. On his most recent Big Board, Kiper slots Foster in as his No. 4 overall draft prospect for 2017. He views him more favorably than he did Bama LB Reggie Ragland a year ago, writing that the 6-foot-1, 240-pound Foster "has more range, runs sideline to sideline and is a more complete player." A lock first-rounder, Foster won the Butkus Award this past season on the strength of a regular season which saw him record 94 tackles (12.0 for loss), four sacks and two passes defended. Source: Paul Finebaum on Twitter

Alabama senior ILB Reuben Foster was named the winner of the Butkus Award. The Butkus Award is handed out annually to the nation's best linebacker. Foster registered 94 tackles (12.0 for loss), four sacks and a pair of passes defended. The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder was also a finalist for the Nagurski Award, but teammate Jonathan Allen ultimately won that honor. Source: AL.com

Alabama senior ILB Reuben Foster (concussion) will not practice on Monday. Foster suffered a concussion in Saturday's win over Arkansas. Alabama will keep him out of practice action on Monday, though HC Nick Saban said that the 6-foot-1, 240-pound senior will "hopefully" be able to return to practice on Tuesday. Through six games, the stud linebacker has recorded 37 tackles (2.5 for loss) and half-a-sack. Source: ESPN.com