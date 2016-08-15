Player Page

Jovon Robinson | Running Back

Team: Valdosta State Blazers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/4/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 220

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline relays that former Auburn RB Jovon Robinson was not seen at the program's pro day on Friday.
It is unclear when or where Robinson might ultimately test in a longshot effort at the draft. Auburn dismissed him in August and he subsequently transferred to Valdosta State. However, it is not uncommon for players in Robinson's situation to be invited to their previous program's pro day. Doesn't look like the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder had that opportunity. Or if he did, doesn't look like he took advantage of it. Mar 11 - 12:43 PM
Source: Draft Analyst
