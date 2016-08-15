Jovon Robinson | Running Back Team: Valdosta State Blazers Age / DOB: (23) / 1/4/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 220

Latest News Recent News

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline relays that former Auburn RB Jovon Robinson was not seen at the program's pro day on Friday. It is unclear when or where Robinson might ultimately test in a longshot effort at the draft. Auburn dismissed him in August and he subsequently transferred to Valdosta State. However, it is not uncommon for players in Robinson's situation to be invited to their previous program's pro day. Doesn't look like the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder had that opportunity. Or if he did, doesn't look like he took advantage of it. Source: Draft Analyst

Dismissed Auburn senior RB Jovon Robinson will play for Valdosta State during the 2016 season, according to Gridiron Now The Valdosta State Balzers have a new coach this year in Kerwin Bell. The report notes the school lost their top five running backs after last season. Robinson was set to be Auburn's lead rusher this season, but was dismissed due to "multiple recent incidents" and he "did not meet standards." Apparently Valdosta State hosts six FBS transfers for the 2016 season. Robinson is eligible to play immediately. Source: Gridiron Now

247Sports' Ryan Black relays that dismissed Auburn and dismissed senior RB Jovon Robinson "had this whole blowup about [an incident in which Robinson allegedly tried to forcibly remove a woman from his room]." Black's source told the reporter that Robinson personally relayed the story to him. Per the anonymous tipster, in one instance, "[Jovon] told me, ‘I had a girl in my room. I tried to get her out of my room. I grabbed her by her wrist and told her to get out." The woman in question reported the incident to the university's Division of Student Affairs "He felt like, in his mind, that the coaches were against him," Black's source said, "so he was purposely being defiant. Not going to meetings on time, not doing weights. That kind of stuff." Source: 247Sports