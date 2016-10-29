Player Page

Devonte Fields | Defensive End

Team: Louisville Cardinals
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 240

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports that Louisville edge rusher Devonte Fields has "shoulder issues that many believe to be labrum-related."
"I was not informed if he’ll need surgery but this also bears watching to see if any red-flags pop up during the combine," Pauline added. Fields has a history of shoulder woes. He underwent shoulder surgery about 13 months ago after saying he played with a torn labrum for most of the 2015 season. Feb 16 - 1:56 PM
Source: TFY Draft Insider
