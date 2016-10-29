Devonte Fields | Defensive End Team: Louisville Cardinals Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 240

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports that Louisville edge rusher Devonte Fields has "shoulder issues that many believe to be labrum-related." "I was not informed if he’ll need surgery but this also bears watching to see if any red-flags pop up during the combine," Pauline added. Fields has a history of shoulder woes. He underwent shoulder surgery about 13 months ago after saying he played with a torn labrum for most of the 2015 season. Source: TFY Draft Insider

Louisville redshirt senior edge rusher Devonte Fields is not dressed for warmups prior to the school's game against Virginia. Fields made the trip to Virginia, so he was likely a game time decision. Fields left the school's game against NC State with an apparent injury and did not return. As with most college football injuries, no details are available. Redshirt freshman Jonathan Greenard will likely start in his place. Source: Steve Jones on Twitter

Louisville coach Bobby Petrino blamed redshirt senior edge rusher Devonte Fields' early struggles last season on joining the team late and out of shape. Fields transferred to the Cardinals the day before fall camp began. He wasn't in good shape when he showed up. "He got very sore, his body ached, he broke down a little bit. It took him awhile to get back," Petrino said. "He hadn't played in awhile, so his instincts and abilities were rusty. He just got better and better each week. The last six weeks of the season, he was as dominant a player as we've had the luxury to coach." Fields had 8.5 of his 11 sacks over the last four games. Source: NFL.com