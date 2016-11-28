Taysom Hill | Quarterback

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Abusing the Default Rankings
Mar 24
All About Steals: AL Edition
Mar 24
ST Daily: Quintana Rolls Reds
Mar 24
Final Standard Mock
Mar 24
Podcast: SP/OF Rankings
Mar 24
Podcast: Pirates Check-In
Mar 23
ST Daily: Bird Is The Word
Mar 23
All About Steals: NL Edition
Mar 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Indians, Ramirez close to four-year extension
Carrasco (elbow) goes three innings in return
Jon Gray departs outing with foot soreness
Lonnie Chisenhall leaves with shoulder injury
J.D. Martinez diagnosed with Lisfranc sprain
Marlins name Volquez Opening Day starter
Derek Norris to sign one-year deal with Rays
Will Smith to undergo Tommy John surgery
Jarrod Dyson (legs) remains out of action
Jose Quintana to start opener for White Sox
Khris Davis is nursing minor quad injury
Estrada expected to start Opening Day for TOR
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 24
Return of the Beast?
Mar 21
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Tony Romo's 2017 plans: Texans or retirement
Jets GM won't commit to McCown as starter
AP looking for $8 million on next contract
Panthers exercising Kelvin Benjamin's option
Report: Packers mulled Adrian Peterson visit
Colts release massive FA flop DT Arthur Jones
Skins take flier on former 2nd-round WR Quick
Panthers extend Jonathan Stewart through 2018
Packers give Jean-Francois one-year, $3M deal
Jets add Quinton Patton to receiver corps
Julio expected to be 'full strength' for camp
'Increasingly likely' Revis signs with Pats?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 24
Mar 24
Stew: Green Light, Gary
Mar 24
Dose: Unleash the Marquese
Mar 24
Roundtable: Squad Goals
Mar 23
Dose: Rudy Can't Fail
Mar 23
Fantasy Strength-of-Schedule
Mar 22
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 22
Mar 22
Dose: No Middleton Ground
Mar 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Derrick Jones Jr. in the starting lineup
T.J. Warren (left foot contusion) out Friday
Jahlil Okafor (knee) out against the Bulls
John Henson (thumb) out again for Friday
Danilo Gallinari starting, Plumlee to bench
Kyrie, LeBron & Love listed as starters
John Wall (migraine) will play Friday night
Avery Bradley out vs. PHX; Brown starting
Kenneth Faried (shoulder) will play vs. Indy
Glenn Robinson III (calf) ruled out Friday
Derrick Favors (knee) still out for Saturday
John Wall (migraine) questionable for Friday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Penultimate Week
Mar 24
Leon Draisaitl Stays Red Hot
Mar 24
Fantasy Nuggets Week 24
Mar 23
Podcast: Underrated Players
Mar 23
Leafs Look Good on the Road
Mar 23
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 22
Playoff Pools Primer
Mar 22
Dose: Metropolitan's A Beast
Mar 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Rangers will get Dan Girardi back on Saturday
Bryan Rust (UBI) will return on Friday night
Henrik Lundqvist (hip) plans to start Sunday
Penguins will start Marc-Andre Fleury Friday
VAN plans to start Richard Bachman Saturday
Sharks projected to start Aaron Dell Friday
Ryan Strome (wrist) is out for 3-to-6 weeks
Jaroslav Halak is likely to start on Friday
Anze Kopitar stays hot with two points
Patrick Kane nets goal in shootout win vs DAL
Zach Parise extends point streak to 4 games
Pekka Rinne collects fourth straight victory
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Auto Club
Mar 23
Chasing Auto Club
Mar 22
Caps After Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 21
Wrapup: Phoenix Int'l Raceway
Mar 19
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Jimmie Johnson does not make quals
Joey Logano does not post quals attempt
Kyle Larson fastest in ACS practice 1
Jimmie Johnson spins in ACS practice 1
Menard consistent, but downwardly trending
Ty Dillon still seeking a Cup top-10
Corey LaJoie has been crash prone
Derrike Cope had season-best finish at Phx
Ryan Blaney has only one two-mile top-15
2 reasons to consider Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
David Ragan: expect low-20s at Auto Club
Timmy Hill will need help at Auto Club
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
PRO R2 suspended; resumption Sat. at 7:00 am
Stallings WD during R2 of Puerto Rico Open
D. Johnson stays on course for Match Play joy
OQer Bouniol makes cut in PGA TOUR debut
Tanihara win eliminates Spieth at Match Play
DeChambeau posts 11-under w/ career-low 65
Course-record-tying 63 for Wilkinson in R2
Heavy rain suspends R2 of Puerto Rico Open
Kjeldsen wins in R2 @ WGC; McIlroy eliminated
Weather suspends R1 of Puerto Rico Open
F. Molinari (wrist) WDs after Round 2 loss
Kisner knocks out Patrick Reed in R2 of WGC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 24
Podcast: Cook vs McCaffrey
Mar 24
Springtime Top-30
Mar 23
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Mar 20
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
BYU QB Taysom Hill crushes pro day workout
Webb being told he's a first-round talent
Report: Denver to host T Robinson for visit
Browns have worked out ND QB Kizer
Browns work out Garrett; official visit next
Mahomes also worked out for CLE and LAC
Michigan's Butt says mid-July return possible
Rapsheet: Chargers working out Kizer Friday
Arians and Bidwell attend Pat Mahomes workout
McCaffrey works through pro day WR drills
Jeremiah: Kizer shows improvement on pro day
Janarion Grant (ankle) takes part in practice
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 29
Mar 20
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Gibson in contention for England debut
Noble on pace to feature against Hull City
Hammers receive good news about Ogbonna
Reid expected to miss five weeks
Lamela losing his race to play in the run-in
Gabriel Jesus hopes for late-season return
Gundogan on track for preseason return
Shaqiri denies his lifestyle is to blame
McCarthy might just make Fridays qualifier
Jones arrives back at United for more tests
Sanchez to start as Chile star is passed fit
Leicester trio set for European WCQ action
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Taysom Hill | Quarterback
Team:
Brigham Young Cougars
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 232
Latest News
Recent News
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline passes along that BYU QB Taysom Hill "turned in an incredible workout" during Friday's pro day.
Hill hasn't much been part of the draft conversation to date, but the aged quarterback's athletic testing on pro day might draw him a bit more interest down the stretch. Among the numbers turned in by the 6-foot-2, 221-pounder, a 40-yard dash of 4.44 seconds, a 38.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-2 broad jump. For context's sake, at the Combine those marks would have respectively ranked first (unseating Trevor Knight's 4.54-second 40), first (sorry again, Trevor -- Knight led Combine QB's with a 35.5-inch vertical) and third for quarterbacks. While Hill turns 27 in August and has a complicated (to put it kindly) medical history which could easily put him on the outside looking in when it comes to the draft, these strong testing results are a reminder that he has never lacked for athleticism.
Mar 24 - 7:17 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
BYU redshirt senior QB Taysom Hill's collegiate career is over after hyperextending his left elbow in the school's game against Utah State.
The injury requires surgery. Hill extended his arm in an effort to brace his fall, but the elbow bent awkwardly and Hilly immediately headed for the sideline. Tanner Mangum will start in his place for BYU's bowl game. Hill turned 26 in August.
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 08:47:00 AM
Source:
Lawless Republic
BYU redshirt senior QB Taysom Hill completed 19-of-31 passes for 165 yards while rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 51-9 win over UMass.
Hill was coming off his best passing game of the season, having just thrown for 320 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Southern Utah last weekend. No such luck through the air on Saturday, though. He has now failed to throw for a touchdown in four of 11 games and has been held under 200 yards passing in six contests. The 6-foot-2, 232-pounder at least got the job done on the ground, as those 81 yards rushing against UMass represent his third best tally of the season.
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 05:40:00 PM
BYU redshirt senior QB Taysom Hill (shoulder) completed 22-of-29 passes for 320 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 37-7 win over Southern Utah.
The opponent might not impress, but regardless, this was Hill's first game with 300 yards passing in 2016. It took him 10 games to finally hit that mark. In addition to his two scoring passes, he rushed for another. For the season as a whole, the 6-foot-2, 232-pounder has passed for 2,057 yards with an 11/10 TD/INT ratio.
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 06:27:00 PM
BYU QB Taysom Hill crushes pro day workout
Mar 24 - 7:17 PM
Taysom Hill's collegiate career is over
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 08:47:00 AM
Taysom Hill rushes for 81 yards and score
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 05:40:00 PM
Taysom Hill posts first 300-yard game
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 06:27:00 PM
More Taysom Hill Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Cook
FSU
(1266)
2
M. Trubisky
UNC
(954)
3
M. Williams
CLE
(838)
4
H. Reddick
TEM
(792)
5
P. Mahomes
TTU
(703)
6
D. Peoples-Jones
MCH
(697)
7
S. Jones
WA
(685)
8
D. Watson
CLE
(663)
9
J. Brohm
PUR
(600)
10
J. Lewis
MCH
(559)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Brigham Young Cougars Tickets
Headlines
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 24
Two more quarterbacks were put through the rigors of pro day this week in Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer and UNC's Mitchell Trubisky.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 24
»
Podcast: Cook vs McCaffrey
Mar 24
»
Springtime Top-30
Mar 23
»
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Mar 20
»
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
»
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
»
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
»
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
NFL Draft Headlines
»
BYU QB Taysom Hill crushes pro day workout
»
Webb being told he's a first-round talent
»
Report: Denver to host T Robinson for visit
»
Browns have worked out ND QB Kizer
»
Browns work out Garrett; official visit next
»
Mahomes also worked out for CLE and LAC
»
Michigan's Butt says mid-July return possible
»
Rapsheet: Chargers working out Kizer Friday
»
Arians and Bidwell attend Pat Mahomes workout
»
McCaffrey works through pro day WR drills
»
Jeremiah: Kizer shows improvement on pro day
»
Janarion Grant (ankle) takes part in practice
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved