Player Page

Taysom Hill | Quarterback

Team: Brigham Young Cougars
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 232

Latest News

Recent News

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline passes along that BYU QB Taysom Hill "turned in an incredible workout" during Friday's pro day.
Hill hasn't much been part of the draft conversation to date, but the aged quarterback's athletic testing on pro day might draw him a bit more interest down the stretch. Among the numbers turned in by the 6-foot-2, 221-pounder, a 40-yard dash of 4.44 seconds, a 38.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-2 broad jump. For context's sake, at the Combine those marks would have respectively ranked first (unseating Trevor Knight's 4.54-second 40), first (sorry again, Trevor -- Knight led Combine QB's with a 35.5-inch vertical) and third for quarterbacks. While Hill turns 27 in August and has a complicated (to put it kindly) medical history which could easily put him on the outside looking in when it comes to the draft, these strong testing results are a reminder that he has never lacked for athleticism. Mar 24 - 7:17 PM
Source: Draft Analyst
More Taysom Hill Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 