Taysom Hill | Quarterback Team: Brigham Young Cougars Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 232

Latest News Recent News

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline passes along that BYU QB Taysom Hill "turned in an incredible workout" during Friday's pro day. Hill hasn't much been part of the draft conversation to date, but the aged quarterback's athletic testing on pro day might draw him a bit more interest down the stretch. Among the numbers turned in by the 6-foot-2, 221-pounder, a 40-yard dash of 4.44 seconds, a 38.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-2 broad jump. For context's sake, at the Combine those marks would have respectively ranked first (unseating Trevor Knight's 4.54-second 40), first (sorry again, Trevor -- Knight led Combine QB's with a 35.5-inch vertical) and third for quarterbacks. While Hill turns 27 in August and has a complicated (to put it kindly) medical history which could easily put him on the outside looking in when it comes to the draft, these strong testing results are a reminder that he has never lacked for athleticism. Source: Draft Analyst

BYU redshirt senior QB Taysom Hill's collegiate career is over after hyperextending his left elbow in the school's game against Utah State. The injury requires surgery. Hill extended his arm in an effort to brace his fall, but the elbow bent awkwardly and Hilly immediately headed for the sideline. Tanner Mangum will start in his place for BYU's bowl game. Hill turned 26 in August. Source: Lawless Republic

BYU redshirt senior QB Taysom Hill completed 19-of-31 passes for 165 yards while rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 51-9 win over UMass. Hill was coming off his best passing game of the season, having just thrown for 320 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Southern Utah last weekend. No such luck through the air on Saturday, though. He has now failed to throw for a touchdown in four of 11 games and has been held under 200 yards passing in six contests. The 6-foot-2, 232-pounder at least got the job done on the ground, as those 81 yards rushing against UMass represent his third best tally of the season.