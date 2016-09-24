Player Page

Danny Etling | Quarterback

Team: LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/22/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 215

LSU offensive coordinator Matt Canada said there will be a "wide open" battle this spring for the starting quarterback job.
Brandon Harris won't be apart of it, as he announced his transfer on Monday. The Tigers have five signal-callers remaining on scholarship. Danny Etling, a senior who started last season, is the early favorite to begin 2017 as the starter. He'll have to fend off redshirt sophomore Justin McMillan, redshirt freshman Lindsey Scott and true freshman Lowell Narcisse, a mid-year enrollee, in the spring. In the summer, prized Mississippi quarterback Myles Brennan will enroll and join the fray. Feb 14 - 3:22 PM
Source: Baton Rouge Advocate
