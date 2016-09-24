Danny Etling | Quarterback Team: LSU Tigers Age / DOB: (22) / 7/22/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 215

LSU offensive coordinator Matt Canada said there will be a "wide open" battle this spring for the starting quarterback job. Brandon Harris won't be apart of it, as he announced his transfer on Monday. The Tigers have five signal-callers remaining on scholarship. Danny Etling, a senior who started last season, is the early favorite to begin 2017 as the starter. He'll have to fend off redshirt sophomore Justin McMillan, redshirt freshman Lindsey Scott and true freshman Lowell Narcisse, a mid-year enrollee, in the spring. In the summer, prized Mississippi quarterback Myles Brennan will enroll and join the fray. Source: Baton Rouge Advocate

LSU senior QB Danny Etling completed 15-of-27 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 18-13 loss to Auburn. Etling almost played hero in this one, as he initially appeared to throw a short game-winning touchdown pass to D.J. Clark in the corner of the end zone as time expired. That would have given Auburn a 19-18 win. As a wise man once said, though, not so fast my friend. Upon review it was determined that Etling did not get the snap off in time. So close yet so far. As for his performance on the whole, there was nothing even close to a fantasy spark, here. Do not pick up Danny Etling for fantasy purposes.

Making his first start of the season, LSU senior QB Danny Etling completed 19-of-30 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 23-20 win over Mississippi State. Etling's lone touchdown pass of the game came with 9:37 remaining in the first quarter, when he hit D.J. Chark for a 37-yard score. Otherwise, it was an uneventful start for the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Purdue transfer. HC Les Miles will almost certainly continue to roll with Etling over Brandon Harris so long as the Tigers are winning, but there is no fantasy intrigue here.