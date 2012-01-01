Player Page

Steven Mitchell | Wide Receiver

Team: USC Trojans
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/2/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 190

USC redshirt senior WR Steven Mitchell (shoulder) will travel with the team for Saturday's game against Arizona State.
While Mitchell was held out of practice earlier in the week, his traveling with the team is a positive sign that Trojans believe there's at least a chance he might be able to play on Saturday. For the season, the 5-foot-10, 190-pounder owns a 30-404-3 receiving line. Oct 26 - 6:43 PM
Source: Keely Eure on Twitter
