Steven Mitchell | Wide Receiver Team: USC Trojans Age / DOB: (23) / 5/2/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 190

USC redshirt senior WR Steven Mitchell (shoulder) will travel with the team for Saturday's game against Arizona State. While Mitchell was held out of practice earlier in the week, his traveling with the team is a positive sign that Trojans believe there's at least a chance he might be able to play on Saturday. For the season, the 5-foot-10, 190-pounder owns a 30-404-3 receiving line. Source: Keely Eure on Twitter

USC redshirt senior WR Steven Mitchell (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday. Mitchell was dealing with a groin injury earlier in the season, but now it is his shoulder which is acting up. We should have a better idea as to his availability for this weekend's game against Arizona State on Thursday or Friday. The redshirt senior has caught 30 passes for 404 yards and three touchdowns on the year. Source: Keely Eure on Twitter

USC redshirt senior WR Steven Mitchell (groin) is starting on Saturday against Oregon State. Mitchell missed last week's game against Washington State with the groin injury. For the year, he has 14 catches for 223 yards with two touchdowns. Source: USC Athletics on Twitter