Player Page

Keller Chryst | Quarterback

Team: Stanford Cardinal
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 236

Latest News

Recent News

Stanford redshirt sophomore QB Keller Chryst was forced out of action in the first quarter of Friday's Sun Bowl due to an apparent knee injury.
Chryst injured his knee on a run early in the first quarter. He fought off tears as he was carted into the locker room. Ryan Burns replaced him on the field. Further information as to the extent of this injury is not available at this juncture, but it doesn't look encouraging at the outset. Dec 30 - 3:32 PM
Source: CBS Sports CFB
More Keller Chryst Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 