Keller Chryst | Quarterback Team: Stanford Cardinal Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 236

Stanford redshirt sophomore QB Keller Chryst was forced out of action in the first quarter of Friday's Sun Bowl due to an apparent knee injury. Chryst injured his knee on a run early in the first quarter. He fought off tears as he was carted into the locker room. Ryan Burns replaced him on the field. Further information as to the extent of this injury is not available at this juncture, but it doesn't look encouraging at the outset. Source: CBS Sports CFB

Stanford redshirt sophomore QB Keller Chryst completed 10-of-17 passes for 60 yards in Saturday's 26-15 win over Oregon State. Ryan Burns, Keller Chryst, it really doesn't seem to matter. Stanford's passing offense is one of the worst in the country. Chryst should be able to post stronger results in cotton-soft November match-ups against Oregon, Cal and Rice to close the season, but look elsewhere for fantasy fun until he has shown that he has something to offer.

Stanford junior RB Christian McCaffrey said that redshirt sophomore QB Keller Chryst "did awesome" in Saturday's 34-10 win over Arizona. "The thing I love so much is his leadership in the huddle. The guy’s a ballplayer. At the end of the day," McCaffrey said, "he’s going to find a way to get the job done. I’m excited to see what the future holds as well." This is all well and good, though Chryst's actual stats in Saturday's game -- 14-of-30 passing for 104 yards, two touchdowns and an interception -- are a bit more pedestrian than McCaffrey's glowing praise might indicate. To be fair to the redshirt sophomore quarterback, this was his first start with the Cardinal and HC David Shaw almost certainly dialed back the playbook by degrees. He figures to take on more responsibility against Oregon State this coming weekend. Fantasy owners need not scour the waiver wire on this one immediately, but keep an eye on Chryst. Stanford finishes out the year with contests against Oregon, Cal and Rice and should he acclimate well to the starting job, all three of those games offer cushy defensive match-ups. Source: San Francisco Gate