Davis Webb | Quarterback

Team: California Golden Bears
Age / DOB:  (22) / 1/22/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 209

Webb was sharp throughout, completing 11-of-16 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. The score came on a perfectly lofted 39-yard toss to Texas A&M WR Josh Reynolds in the second quarter. During the practice week, Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline notes, the 6-foot-5, 209-pound Webb was far from perfect. Wrote the analyst, "Webb made incremental improvements as the week went on, but left Mobile as he entered it -- as a strong-armed passer who doesn’t always know where the ball is going." He is a likely selection for Day 3 of the draft, though in a thin quarterback class he could potentially brush up against Day 2. Jan 28 - 5:40 PM
