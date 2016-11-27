Davis Webb | Quarterback Team: California Golden Bears Age / DOB: (22) / 1/22/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 209

Cal QB Davis Webb was named the Most Outstanding Player of Saturday's Senior Bowl. Webb was sharp throughout, completing 11-of-16 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. The score came on a perfectly lofted 39-yard toss to Texas A&M WR Josh Reynolds in the second quarter. During the practice week, Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline notes, the 6-foot-5, 209-pound Webb was far from perfect. Wrote the analyst, "Webb made incremental improvements as the week went on, but left Mobile as he entered it -- as a strong-armed passer who doesn’t always know where the ball is going." He is a likely selection for Day 3 of the draft, though in a thin quarterback class he could potentially brush up against Day 2.

The Giants met with Cal QB Davis Webb. We like where their head is. If you're looking for a developmental prospect behind Eli Manning, you could do worse this year than to tab Webb on Day 3. The former Golden Bears star has a great frame and a big arm. "With his over-the-top release and flick of the wrist to generate good rotation upon delivery, Webb was able to put the ball in good spots and drive down the field with proper velocity," noted the Drafster. Webb faces a big acclimation process in coming over from the wide-open "Bear Raid" system. Source: NJ.com

An NFL executive singled out Cal senior QB Davis Webb as the sleeper quarterback of the class. The exec answered Webb when asked which quarterback in this class could be the next Dak Prescott, saying: "This is a tough one. I think Webb will go earlier than people think. When you really study him, he's pretty good. I think he'll gain some ground with a good Senior Bowl, too. He might not make it to the middle rounds." Webb threw for 4,295 yards with a 37/12 TD/INT ratio in 12 games this season. Source: NFL.com