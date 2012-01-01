Player Page

Trey Quinn | Wide Receiver

Team: Southern Methodist Mustangs
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200

SMU redshirt junior Trey Quinn caught 17 passes for 186 yards in Saturday's 31-28 overtime win over Cincinnati.
Quinn has been flat-out brilliant this season, especially of late. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound redshirt junior has now logged at least 15 catches in each of his last three games. He's also surpassed 100 yards receiving in four of his last five games. Overall, Quinn is the owner of an immaculate 71-773-5 receiving line. Tulsa will attempt to slow him down next weekend. Oct 21 - 7:52 PM
