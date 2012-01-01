Welcome,
Full Depth Charts
Trey Quinn | Wide Receiver
Team:
Southern Methodist Mustangs
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
SMU redshirt junior Trey Quinn caught 17 passes for 186 yards in Saturday's 31-28 overtime win over Cincinnati.
Quinn has been flat-out brilliant this season, especially of late. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound redshirt junior has now logged at least 15 catches in each of his last three games. He's also surpassed 100 yards receiving in four of his last five games. Overall, Quinn is the owner of an immaculate 71-773-5 receiving line. Tulsa will attempt to slow him down next weekend.
Oct 21 - 7:52 PM
SMU redshirt junior WR Trey Quinn caught 17 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 35-22 loss to Houston.
Quinn picked up a five-yard touchdown catch near the end of the first quarter. He has been one of the biggest surprises through the first month-plus of the season. After failing to finish with more than 200 yards receiving in either of his first two active seasons with the Mustangs, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder has blossomed to the tune of a 54-587-5 receiving line. He has caught 32 passes in his last two games alone.
Oct 7 - 10:59 PM
SMU redshirt junior WR Trey Quinn caught 15 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 49-28 win over UConn.
Quinn logged receiving touchdowns in the second and third quarters against a soggy UConn secondary. He has now surpassed 100 yards receiving in two of his last three games and is working to a 37-431-4 line in five contests this season.
Sep 30 - 8:35 PM
SMU redshirt junior WR Trey Quinn caught seven balls for 116 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's loss to TCU.
In his first year eligible for the Ponies after transferring over from LSU, Quinn has been targeted more than anticipated. Through three games, he's posted a 17-265-2 line. The former four-star recruit gives SMU a dangerous second aerial option next to first-round prospect Cortland Sutton.
Sep 19 - 12:37 PM
SMU WR Trey Quinn logs 17 catches once again
Oct 21 - 7:52 PM
Trey Quinn gashes Houston with 17-156-1
Oct 7 - 10:59 PM
SMU WR Trey Quinn rocks 15-116-2 in victory
Sep 30 - 8:35 PM
SMU's Quinn posts 7-116-1 line in loss to TCU
Sep 19 - 12:37 PM
More Trey Quinn Player News
