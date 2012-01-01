Trey Quinn | Wide Receiver Team: Southern Methodist Mustangs Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 200

SMU redshirt junior Trey Quinn caught 17 passes for 186 yards in Saturday's 31-28 overtime win over Cincinnati. Quinn has been flat-out brilliant this season, especially of late. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound redshirt junior has now logged at least 15 catches in each of his last three games. He's also surpassed 100 yards receiving in four of his last five games. Overall, Quinn is the owner of an immaculate 71-773-5 receiving line. Tulsa will attempt to slow him down next weekend.

SMU redshirt junior WR Trey Quinn caught 17 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 35-22 loss to Houston. Quinn picked up a five-yard touchdown catch near the end of the first quarter. He has been one of the biggest surprises through the first month-plus of the season. After failing to finish with more than 200 yards receiving in either of his first two active seasons with the Mustangs, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder has blossomed to the tune of a 54-587-5 receiving line. He has caught 32 passes in his last two games alone.

SMU redshirt junior WR Trey Quinn caught 15 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 49-28 win over UConn. Quinn logged receiving touchdowns in the second and third quarters against a soggy UConn secondary. He has now surpassed 100 yards receiving in two of his last three games and is working to a 37-431-4 line in five contests this season.