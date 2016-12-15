Sean White | Quarterback

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
McDaniels to interview with three teams Sat.
Sean Payton plans on staying with Saints
Del Rio wants more work for Latavius Murray
Report: Kyle Shanahan to interview with 49ers
Del Rio on McGloin's status: 'We'll see'
Lamar Miller 'set to return' against Raiders
Rams, Bills also interested in Fins DC Joseph
Texans expected to start Osweiler against OAK
Cowboys expected to activate OL La'El Collins
Browns want to extend LB Collins, WR Pryor
Vance Joseph appears on Chargers HC wish list
Bengals hope to trade backup QB A.J. McCarron
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Revenge: Trevor Booker scores 17 w/ 15 boards
Rudy Gobert scores 15 w/ 16 boards, 3 blocks
Raymond Felton starting, Pierce to bench
Hayward scores 30, Jazz win 4th straight game
Buddy Hield scores 20 points in loss to Cavs
Kevin Love dealing with food poisoning
LeBron James scores 26 in win over Pelicans
Kenneth Faried (lower back pain) out Monday
Chris Paul (hamstring) ruled out for Monday
Jeff Teague (ankle) is questionable Tuesday
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) without a timetable
Marco Belinelli (ankle) won't play Monday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Kessel on the PP
Jan 2
Dose: Awesome Auston Matthews
Jan 2
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
Saros, Dell get 1st career SO
Dec 31
The Winter Classic
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Travis Zajac not playing vs. BOS on Monday
Johan Larsson is done for the 2016-17 season
Alex Burrows (eye) won't play on Monday
Stars consider Jamie Benn to be day-to-day
Travis Zajac is a game-time decision Monday
Taylor Hall (LBI) will rejoin Devils Monday
Al Montoya agrees to a two-year extension
Taylor Chorney calls his shot with GWG
Winter Classic stays noon start in St. Louis
Ryan Kesler kicks off 2017 with a hat trick
DeAngelo gets three games for official abuse
Matthews lands winner for Leafs in Centennial
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
Edwards, Busch in top-10 all 2016
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Sean White's father says QB has broken arm
Chris Godwin brings bite with 9-187-2 line
Saquon Barkley electrifies in Rose Bowl loss
Darnold tosses five TD in Rose Bowl classic
Miami QB Brad Kaaya to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Huskies WR Ross will declare for '17
Jerod Evans heads off to 2017 NFL Draft
Utah S Marcus Williams tosses name to NFL
FSU RB commit Laborn named UA MVP
Virginia Tech WR Isaiah Ford heading to draft
Corey Davis hauls in impressive TD in loss
Michigan QB Shane Morris set to transfer
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Alonso injury fears ahead of clash with Spurs
Illness threatens to keep Mesut Ozil out
The injuries just keep on coming for Watford
Remy could return for Cup weekend
Zaha to join Ivory Coast after Tuesday's game
Moyes to check on injured trio
Ten-man Manchester City defeat Burnley 2-1
Mee strikes late for Burnley in losing effort
Snodtgrass shines as Hull City fall again
Phillips leads the way as Albion win again
Marcus Rashford creates as United win
Pool settle for draw after losing lead twice
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Sean White | Quarterback
Team:
Auburn Tigers
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
According to the father of Auburn redshirt sophomore QB Sean White, the quarterback broke his right arm on the Tigers' first offensive series of the Sugar Bowl.
White appeared to suffer the injury on a brutal hit near the OU goal line in the first half. He actually stayed in the game, but was clearly off -- a broken forearm will do that -- and was taken to the locker room for X-rays midway through the second quarter. He was subsequently replaced on the field by John Franklin III. Oklahoma leads Auburn 14-13 at the half. Expect a more substantive update on White's injury prognosis in the coming days. He won't be reentering this contest.
Jan 2 - 10:46 PM
Source:
Brandon Marcello on Twitter
Auburn HC Gus Malzahn says redshirt sophomore QB Sean White (shoulder) is "ready to go" for the Sugar Bowl versus Oklahoma.
Malzahn reiterated his stance that White will be "close to 100%" by kickoff. "Looked to me like he's 100 percent," Malzahn said. "He's ready to go and did everything the other quarterbacks did and didn't miss a beat while doing it." White missed the final two regular season games due to a shoulder injury. He's completed 65.2 percent passing for 1,644 yards and a 9/3 TD/INT rate.
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 12:31:00 PM
Source:
Montgomery Adviser
Auburn HC Gus Malzahn believes that redshirt sophomore QB Sean White (shoulder) will be "close to 100%" by the Sugar Bowl.
Malzahn made similar statements at the end of November, a good sign that White remains on track to progress toward starting versus Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl on January 2. The 6-foot, 200-pounder has dealt with a balky wing for much of the second half of the 2016 campaign. Jeremy Johnson started each of Auburn's final two regular-season games in White's place.
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 03:33:00 PM
Source:
AL.com
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn is confident redshirt sophomore QB Sean White (shoulder) will be healthy enough to start in the Tigers' bowl game.
"He'll be full force and ready to go," Malzahn said. The Tigers (8-4, 5-3 SEC) are in line for a Sugar Bowl berth despite starting 1-2 and then losing two straight SEC games to close out the year. Auburn's four losses were to Clemson, Texas A&M, Georgia and Alabama. With White out, Jeremy Johnson was forced into action in Saturday's loss to the Tide.
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 01:37:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
Sean White's father says QB has broken arm
Jan 2 - 10:46 PM
White (shoulder) ready to rock for Sugar Bowl
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 12:31:00 PM
Malzahn sees Sean White (shoulder) near 100%
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 03:33:00 PM
Malzahn: QB White will be ready for bowl game
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 01:37:00 PM
More Sean White Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Cook
FSU
(919)
2
D. Watson
CLE
(786)
3
M. Garrett
TAM
(761)
4
C. McCaffrey
STA
(711)
5
L. Jackson
LOU
(698)
6
J. Butt
MCH
(649)
7
B. Scarbrough
AL
(648)
8
J. McNichols
BSU
(645)
9
J. Conner
PIT
(600)
10
J. Barrett
OSU
(594)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Auburn Tigers Tickets
Headlines
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
Western Michigan (+8.5) attempts to finish undefeated by beating Wisconsin, while the must-see Rose Bowl features USC (-7) against Penn State.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
»
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
»
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Sean White's father says QB has broken arm
»
Chris Godwin brings bite with 9-187-2 line
»
Saquon Barkley electrifies in Rose Bowl loss
»
Darnold tosses five TD in Rose Bowl classic
»
Miami QB Brad Kaaya to enter 2017 NFL Draft
»
Report: Huskies WR Ross will declare for '17
»
Jerod Evans heads off to 2017 NFL Draft
»
Utah S Marcus Williams tosses name to NFL
»
FSU RB commit Laborn named UA MVP
»
Virginia Tech WR Isaiah Ford heading to draft
»
Corey Davis hauls in impressive TD in loss
»
Michigan QB Shane Morris set to transfer
NFL Draft Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved