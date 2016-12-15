Player Page

Sean White | Quarterback

Team: Auburn Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200

According to the father of Auburn redshirt sophomore QB Sean White, the quarterback broke his right arm on the Tigers' first offensive series of the Sugar Bowl.
White appeared to suffer the injury on a brutal hit near the OU goal line in the first half. He actually stayed in the game, but was clearly off -- a broken forearm will do that -- and was taken to the locker room for X-rays midway through the second quarter. He was subsequently replaced on the field by John Franklin III. Oklahoma leads Auburn 14-13 at the half. Expect a more substantive update on White's injury prognosis in the coming days. He won't be reentering this contest. Jan 2 - 10:46 PM
Source: Brandon Marcello on Twitter
