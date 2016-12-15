Sean White | Quarterback Team: Auburn Tigers Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 200

According to the father of Auburn redshirt sophomore QB Sean White, the quarterback broke his right arm on the Tigers' first offensive series of the Sugar Bowl. White appeared to suffer the injury on a brutal hit near the OU goal line in the first half. He actually stayed in the game, but was clearly off -- a broken forearm will do that -- and was taken to the locker room for X-rays midway through the second quarter. He was subsequently replaced on the field by John Franklin III. Oklahoma leads Auburn 14-13 at the half. Expect a more substantive update on White's injury prognosis in the coming days. He won't be reentering this contest. Source: Brandon Marcello on Twitter

Auburn HC Gus Malzahn says redshirt sophomore QB Sean White (shoulder) is "ready to go" for the Sugar Bowl versus Oklahoma. Malzahn reiterated his stance that White will be "close to 100%" by kickoff. "Looked to me like he's 100 percent," Malzahn said. "He's ready to go and did everything the other quarterbacks did and didn't miss a beat while doing it." White missed the final two regular season games due to a shoulder injury. He's completed 65.2 percent passing for 1,644 yards and a 9/3 TD/INT rate. Source: Montgomery Adviser

Auburn HC Gus Malzahn believes that redshirt sophomore QB Sean White (shoulder) will be "close to 100%" by the Sugar Bowl. Malzahn made similar statements at the end of November, a good sign that White remains on track to progress toward starting versus Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl on January 2. The 6-foot, 200-pounder has dealt with a balky wing for much of the second half of the 2016 campaign. Jeremy Johnson started each of Auburn's final two regular-season games in White's place. Source: AL.com