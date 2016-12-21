Trevor Knight | Quarterback Team: Texas A&M Aggies Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 215

According to Bruce Feldman, some teams now view Texas A&M QB Trevor Knight as a possible WR or S prospect. Knight tested in the 96th percentile among quarterbacks. Per MockDraftable, Trevor Knight has an 84.6% comparison score to Leonte Carroo and an 81.8% comparison score to Mel Mitchell, a safety. Knight will get limited looks in the NFL as a passer, so a position switch might be his best shot. Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter

CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler tagged Texas A&M QB Trevor Knight's as one of the more surprising invites to the NFL Scouting Combine. "His inconsistent mechanics and decision-making stand out," Brugler writes, "but so does his athleticism, which he will show off in Indianapolis." After transferring over from Oklahoma, Knight went on to post a 2016 campaign in which he threw for 2,432 yards (53.3% completions) while totaling 29 touchdowns (19 passing, 10 rushing). For his career as a whole, he completed passes at a 55.5% clip. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline views him as a potential undrafted free agent. Source: CBS Sports

Texas A&M redshirt senior QB Trevor Knight (shoulder) said that he will "absolutely" be playing in the Advocare V100 Texas Bowl. Knight sustained a shoulder injury against Mississippi State on November 5, missed a pair of contests, then returned to throw for 211 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to LSU to close out the regular season. Barring a setback, it looks like he should be good to go for the Aggies' bowl showdown with the Wildcats on December 28. Source: Brent Zwerneman on Twitter