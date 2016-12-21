Player Page

Trevor Knight | Quarterback

Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 215

According to Bruce Feldman, some teams now view Texas A&M QB Trevor Knight as a possible WR or S prospect.
Knight tested in the 96th percentile among quarterbacks. Per MockDraftable, Trevor Knight has an 84.6% comparison score to Leonte Carroo and an 81.8% comparison score to Mel Mitchell, a safety. Knight will get limited looks in the NFL as a passer, so a position switch might be his best shot. Mar 9 - 11:47 AM
Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter
