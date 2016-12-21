Welcome,
Trevor Knight | Quarterback
Team:
Texas A&M Aggies
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 215
Latest News
Recent News
According to Bruce Feldman, some teams now view Texas A&M QB Trevor Knight as a possible WR or S prospect.
Knight tested in the 96th percentile among quarterbacks. Per MockDraftable, Trevor Knight has an 84.6% comparison score to Leonte Carroo and an 81.8% comparison score to Mel Mitchell, a safety. Knight will get limited looks in the NFL as a passer, so a position switch might be his best shot.
Mar 9 - 11:47 AM
Source:
Bruce Feldman on Twitter
CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler tagged Texas A&M QB Trevor Knight's as one of the more surprising invites to the NFL Scouting Combine.
"His inconsistent mechanics and decision-making stand out," Brugler writes, "but so does his athleticism, which he will show off in Indianapolis." After transferring over from Oklahoma, Knight went on to post a 2016 campaign in which he threw for 2,432 yards (53.3% completions) while totaling 29 touchdowns (19 passing, 10 rushing). For his career as a whole, he completed passes at a 55.5% clip. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline views him as a potential undrafted free agent.
Feb 16 - 6:28 PM
Source:
CBS Sports
Texas A&M redshirt senior QB Trevor Knight (shoulder) said that he will "absolutely" be playing in the Advocare V100 Texas Bowl.
Knight sustained a shoulder injury against Mississippi State on November 5, missed a pair of contests, then returned to throw for 211 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to LSU to close out the regular season. Barring a setback, it looks like he should be good to go for the Aggies' bowl showdown with the Wildcats on December 28.
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 01:56:00 PM
Source:
Brent Zwerneman on Twitter
Texas A&M redshirt senior QB Trevor Knight (shoulder) believes he is progressing toward potentially playing against LSU on Thursday.
"It's the competitor in me; I feel like I can go out there and play. But is [the injured shoulder] structurally ready? I don't know yet," Knight said. While the 6-foot-1, 202-pound redshirt senior hopes that he will be able to play on Thanksgiving -- he relayed that he is "progressing really well" -- Knight has not yet received medical clearance for Thursday's contest against the Tigers. He initially suffered what was believed to be a season-ending shoulder injury against Mississippi State on November 5. Jake Hubenak will draw the start on Thursday should Knight need more time to heal up, but at the very least, the Aggies slinger looks like he is progressing toward playing in Texas A&M's yet-to-be-determined bowl bid.
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 12:19:00 PM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Trevor Knight now getting WR and S looks
Mar 9 - 11:47 AM
Trevor Knight a surprise invite to Combine
Feb 16 - 6:28 PM
Knight (shoulder) vows to play in Texas Bowl
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 01:56:00 PM
Knight (shoulder) thinks he could play Thurs.
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 12:19:00 PM
More Trevor Knight Player News
