Brandon Harris | Quarterback

Team: LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 10/12/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 188

LSU senior QB Brandon Harris announced Monday that he will transfer.
Once a celebrated recruit as a top-five dual-threat QB in the 2014 cycle, the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder lost his job to Purdue transfer QB Danny Etling last season and wasn't heard from again. In two games as a junior in 2016, Harris went 13-of-25 for 139 yards and a 1/2 TD/INT rate. Feb 13 - 3:37 PM
Source: Bleacher Report
