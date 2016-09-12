Brandon Harris | Quarterback Team: LSU Tigers Age / DOB: (21) / 10/12/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 188

LSU senior QB Brandon Harris announced Monday that he will transfer. Once a celebrated recruit as a top-five dual-threat QB in the 2014 cycle, the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder lost his job to Purdue transfer QB Danny Etling last season and wasn't heard from again. In two games as a junior in 2016, Harris went 13-of-25 for 139 yards and a 1/2 TD/INT rate. Source: Bleacher Report

LSU HC Les Miles indicated that the Tigers have not decided on a starter between junior QB Brandon Harris and redshirt senior QB Danny Etling. "I will not name a starter until I talk to my team. And, that’s whether I will name a starter," said Miles. Harris struggled in the opener against Wisconsin and was yanked outright after the first quarter in Saturday's win over Jacksonville State, having completed just 1-of-4 passes for eight yards. Purdue transfer Etling replaced him and finished out completing 6-of-14 tosses for 100 yards, a touchdown and an interception. LSU plays Mississippi State on Saturday. Neither Harris nor Etling make for particularly appealing fantasy plays. Source: SEC Country

LSU junior QB Brandon Harris was benched early in the second quarter of Saturday's game against Jacksonville State. LSU HC Les Miles hinted during the practice week that Harris' leash was growing shorter. It has apparently run out completely. The 6-foot-3, 188-pounder managed to complete just 1-of-4 passes for eight yards in a scoreless first quarter against Jacksonville State. Purdue transfer gunslinger Danny Etling subsequently took over for him and promptly marched the Tigers down the field for a touchdown. Source: ESPN College Football on Twitter