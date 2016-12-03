Player Page

Corey Holmes | Wide Receiver

Team: Purdue Boilermakers
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 176

Notre Dame redshirt junior WR Corey Holmes transferred to Purdue as a graduate.
This is a nice get for new HC Jeff Brohm for a few reasons. Firstly, Holmes is a former top-100 overall recruit who will help fortify a Boilermaker receiving depth chart that will be relied upon heavily in Brohm's wide-open scheme. Secondly, Holmes is that rare grad transfer who comes equipped with two years of eligibility remaining. As a grad, of course, he's eligible to play immediately. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder ran a documented 4.39 40-yard dash last spring and was thought to possibly be Notre Dame's fastest receiver. He may hit the ground running in West Lafayette, possibly playing the Taywan Taylor (98-1,730-17 last year) role for Brohm. Remember: Purdue lost No. 1 WR DeAngelo Yancey to graduation this offseason. Apr 6 - 4:50 PM
Source: 247 Sports
