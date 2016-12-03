Corey Holmes | Wide Receiver Team: Purdue Boilermakers Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 176

Notre Dame redshirt junior WR Corey Holmes transferred to Purdue as a graduate. This is a nice get for new HC Jeff Brohm for a few reasons. Firstly, Holmes is a former top-100 overall recruit who will help fortify a Boilermaker receiving depth chart that will be relied upon heavily in Brohm's wide-open scheme. Secondly, Holmes is that rare grad transfer who comes equipped with two years of eligibility remaining. As a grad, of course, he's eligible to play immediately. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder ran a documented 4.39 40-yard dash last spring and was thought to possibly be Notre Dame's fastest receiver. He may hit the ground running in West Lafayette, possibly playing the Taywan Taylor (98-1,730-17 last year) role for Brohm. Remember: Purdue lost No. 1 WR DeAngelo Yancey to graduation this offseason. Source: 247 Sports

Notre Dame redshirt sophomore WR Corey Holmes can transfer without restrictions. The speedster hasn't gotten much field time over the past three years, so he's going to opt out. Holmes, a former top-100 recruit, should have plenty of suitors on the open market. Holmes' father David played DB at Syracuse in the 1980s and in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. Source: Eric Hansen on Twitter

Notre Dame sophomore WR Corey Holmes impressed during Thursday's practice. Holmes on played in tow games last season. Beat writer JJ Stankevitz questions if there are enough targets to go around with William Fuller, Amir Carlisle and Corey Robinson seeing plenty. Source: JJ Stankevitz on Twitter