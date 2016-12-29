Player Page

Mike Williams | Wide Receiver

Team: Clemson Tigers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 10/4/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 205

One AFC personnel executive told Albert Breer that Clemson WR Mike Williams is the best prospect at his position in the 2017 NFL Draft.
"And I think the only thing he lacks is rare top-end speed. He’s got everything else," the executive concluded. Williams drew comparisons to Demaryius Thomas and Alshon Jeffery from another evaluator. We think Williams is certainly fast enough and will not be limited by testing times, and most of all his ability to win on back shoulder throws or contested situations stands above the rest. Dec 29 - 11:00 AM
Source: The MMQB
