NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
PFW: Brian Kelly wants out at Notre Dame
'Off-field stuff' will drop EDGE Tim Williams
AFC Exec: Mike Williams is draft's top WR
Pauline: McNichols could have shoulder issue
Miami TE Njoku declares for the 2017 draft
Kaaya fires off four touchdowns in victory
Zaire to hold off on transfer until April
C-Mac grades could be 'all over the place'
Justin Jackson gouges Pitt for 224 yds, 3 TD
James Conner (head) questionable to return
Saeed Blacknall suspended for Rose Bowl
Middle Tennessee parts ways with DC Nix
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 19
Dec 29
AM's Perfect XI - Week 19
Dec 29
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 18
Dec 27
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mbokani's AFCON departure confirmed by Hull
Elmohamady will leave for AFCON after WBA
No changes in availability for The Tigers
Defensive duo for Spurs suspended for NYD
Hendrick to serve suspension this weekend
Alderweireld misses out again with virus
Robles to fill in for Stekelenburg on Friday
Lukaku set for new contract
Alli shines as Spurs top 10-man Southampton
Redmond sent off in 4-1 loss to Spurs
Montero muscle strain adds insult to injury
Injury problems begin to mount for Watford
Mike Williams | Wide Receiver
Team:
Clemson Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 10/4/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 205
Latest News
Recent News
One AFC personnel executive told Albert Breer that Clemson WR Mike Williams is the best prospect at his position in the 2017 NFL Draft.
"And I think the only thing he lacks is rare top-end speed. He’s got everything else," the executive concluded. Williams drew comparisons to Demaryius Thomas and Alshon Jeffery from another evaluator. We think Williams is certainly fast enough and will not be limited by testing times, and most of all his ability to win on back shoulder throws or contested situations stands above the rest.
Dec 29 - 11:00 AM
Source:
The MMQB
NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared Clemson senior WR Mike Williams to Andre Johnson.
Jeremiah was particularly taken by the physical similarities between Williams (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) and Johnson (6-foot-3, 229 pounds). "[Williams is] huge. He has a thick, muscled-up frame and very long arms," Jeremiah wrote. In 13 games to date, Williams has caught 84 passes for 1,171 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jeremiah colleague Lance Zierlein has previously comped Williams to former Giants wideout Plaxico Burress, while Clemson HC Dabo Swinney has forwarded the belief that his current receiving stalwart is a more well-rounded wideout than either DeAndre Hopkins or Sammy Watkins.
Dec 5 - 6:59 PM
Source:
NFL.com
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein compares Clemson senior WR Mike Williams to ex-Giants star WR Plaxico Burress.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Williams is slightly smaller than the 6-foot-5, 231-pound Burress coming out of college, but he plays the same physical game and may be able to run a little better than the high 4.5-second range that Burress logged. "What Burress lacked in speed, he made up for with his ability to pluck the ball out of the air," Zierlein wrote. "Burress was mostly a two-level wide receiver and that should end up being the case with Williams as well. Additional play strength was a need for both guys, as prospects, but their ability to become scary red-zone factors is yet another similarity between the two wideouts."
Dec 2 - 12:44 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Clemson HC Dabo Swinney said that he believes senior WR Mike Williams is a more complete receiver than former Tiger wideouts Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins.
"[Williams] can sink his hips, he's got [Hopkins'] ball skills. He's incredibly intelligent. He's passionate about the ball, about his technique, and the discipline of route-running," Swinney said, "like Sammy was. He's a load. He's going to be a great, great, great pro." In 12 regular-season games this year, the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder has worked to a 79-1114-10 receiving line. He is expected to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft, presumably after Clemson has completed its bowl assignment, be that Playoff or otherwise.
Nov 29 - 5:58 PM
Source:
NFL.com
AFC Exec: Mike Williams is draft's top WR
Dec 29 - 11:00 AM
Mike Williams draws comp to Andre Johnson
Dec 5 - 6:59 PM
WR Williams scores a comp to Plaxico Burress
Dec 2 - 12:44 PM
Swinney sees Williams as most complete WR
Nov 29 - 5:58 PM
More Mike Williams Player News
Headlines
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
Christian Kirk and the athletic Aggies ride into Houston as a two-point favorite over Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
»
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
»
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
»
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
»
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
»
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
NFL Draft Headlines
»
PFW: Brian Kelly wants out at Notre Dame
»
'Off-field stuff' will drop EDGE Tim Williams
»
AFC Exec: Mike Williams is draft's top WR
»
Pauline: McNichols could have shoulder issue
»
Miami TE Njoku declares for the 2017 draft
»
Kaaya fires off four touchdowns in victory
»
Zaire to hold off on transfer until April
»
C-Mac grades could be 'all over the place'
»
Justin Jackson gouges Pitt for 224 yds, 3 TD
»
James Conner (head) questionable to return
»
Saeed Blacknall suspended for Rose Bowl
»
Middle Tennessee parts ways with DC Nix
NFL Draft Links
»
DFS College Football Strategy: The Ultimate Guide
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
