Mike Williams | Wide Receiver Team: Clemson Tigers Age / DOB: (22) / 10/4/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 205

One AFC personnel executive told Albert Breer that Clemson WR Mike Williams is the best prospect at his position in the 2017 NFL Draft. "And I think the only thing he lacks is rare top-end speed. He’s got everything else," the executive concluded. Williams drew comparisons to Demaryius Thomas and Alshon Jeffery from another evaluator. We think Williams is certainly fast enough and will not be limited by testing times, and most of all his ability to win on back shoulder throws or contested situations stands above the rest. Source: The MMQB

NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared Clemson senior WR Mike Williams to Andre Johnson. Jeremiah was particularly taken by the physical similarities between Williams (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) and Johnson (6-foot-3, 229 pounds). "[Williams is] huge. He has a thick, muscled-up frame and very long arms," Jeremiah wrote. In 13 games to date, Williams has caught 84 passes for 1,171 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jeremiah colleague Lance Zierlein has previously comped Williams to former Giants wideout Plaxico Burress, while Clemson HC Dabo Swinney has forwarded the belief that his current receiving stalwart is a more well-rounded wideout than either DeAndre Hopkins or Sammy Watkins. Source: NFL.com

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein compares Clemson senior WR Mike Williams to ex-Giants star WR Plaxico Burress. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Williams is slightly smaller than the 6-foot-5, 231-pound Burress coming out of college, but he plays the same physical game and may be able to run a little better than the high 4.5-second range that Burress logged. "What Burress lacked in speed, he made up for with his ability to pluck the ball out of the air," Zierlein wrote. "Burress was mostly a two-level wide receiver and that should end up being the case with Williams as well. Additional play strength was a need for both guys, as prospects, but their ability to become scary red-zone factors is yet another similarity between the two wideouts." Source: NFL.com