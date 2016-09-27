Riley Bullough | Running Back

Bullough missed the three games early in the season with an undisclosed injury. Now we know the full story. He broke his right shoulder blade in preseason camp and then gutted through the pain for nine of Michigan State's 12 games. The Spartan linebacker finished with 76 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein has said that Bullough (6-foot-2, 226 pounds) could be a late-round pick. "I talked to a lot of teams that run 4-3 defense just because that's what we ran here," Bullough said. "Some teams say I could play inside, some teams want me outside, but it's mainly 4-3 defenses is who I've been talking to."

A midwest regional scout for an NFC team says Michigan State ILB Riley Bullough is "like a mini version of his brother (Max)."

"They are both tough guys who are born and bred Big Ten linebackers," the scout said. "Riley's probably a better athlete but he's small. He has the mindset to be a good special teams player so he could end up in the league." NFL Media's Lance Zierlein compares Bullough to Jared Norris. "Tenacity and willingness to play as physically as his body will allow will make him a favorite of special teams coaches, but his lack of size and plus athleticism could make it hard to find playing time, especially as an inside linebacker," Zierlein wrote. "He could go on Day 3 (Rounds 4-7), but his road to the roster could be bumpy." Bullough was a third-team all-conference pick after recording 76 tackles and 6.5 TFL last season.