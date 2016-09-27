Player Page

Riley Bullough | Running Back

Team: Michigan State Spartans
Age / DOB:  (23) / 11/23/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 227

Michigan State ILB Riley Bullough played last season with a broken shoulder blade.
Bullough missed the three games early in the season with an undisclosed injury. Now we know the full story. He broke his right shoulder blade in preseason camp and then gutted through the pain for nine of Michigan State's 12 games. The Spartan linebacker finished with 76 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein has said that Bullough (6-foot-2, 226 pounds) could be a late-round pick. "I talked to a lot of teams that run 4-3 defense just because that's what we ran here," Bullough said. "Some teams say I could play inside, some teams want me outside, but it's mainly 4-3 defenses is who I've been talking to." Apr 5 - 3:25 PM
Source: MLive
