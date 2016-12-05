Ricky Town | Quarterback Team: Arkansas Razorbacks Age / DOB: (20) / 6/26/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 214

Arkansas redshirt sophomore QB Ricky Town transferred to Ventura College. The former four-star prospect originally committed to Alabama before decommitting and signing with USC in 2015. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Town transferred to Arkansas before that season even began, in August 2015. After a pair of years on the bench, he's on the move again. Once he plays out the 2017 season, Town will have two years of eligibility left for a potential return to the FBS. Source: SEC Country

Former USC redshirt freshman QB Ricky Town is seeking a transfer from Arkansas. As Razorback supporters have noted, Arkansas coaches have their eyes on Cole Kelley as the school's quarterback once Austin Allen moves on, leaving Town lower on the depth chart. Town left USC after the spring and summer while facing a similar playing time dilemma. He was once a highly prized recruit. Source: Thomas Murphy on Twitter

Former USC freshman QB Ricky Town will transfer to Arkansas, according to Joe Schad of ESPN. Town said the decision came down to Arkansas' pro-style offense. The former highly regarded recruit left USC after spending the spring and summer there. He will need to sit out the 2015 season, but Arkansas will lose Brandon Allen after this year. We all know Bret Bielema focuses on the ground game, but if Town shows promise he could help open up that offense. Source: Joe Schad on Twitter