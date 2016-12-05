Player Page

Ricky Town | Quarterback

Team: Arkansas Razorbacks
Age / DOB:  (20) / 6/26/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 214

Latest News

Recent News

Arkansas redshirt sophomore QB Ricky Town transferred to Ventura College.
The former four-star prospect originally committed to Alabama before decommitting and signing with USC in 2015. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Town transferred to Arkansas before that season even began, in August 2015. After a pair of years on the bench, he's on the move again. Once he plays out the 2017 season, Town will have two years of eligibility left for a potential return to the FBS. Jan 23 - 3:40 PM
Source: SEC Country
