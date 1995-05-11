K.D. Cannon | Wide Receiver Team: Baylor Bears Age / DOB: (21) / 11/5/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 170

Latest News Recent News

Baylor junior WR K.D. Cannon caught 14 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns in the school's 31-12 bowl in over Boise State. Cannon is one of the best vertical receiving threats in the country, and that ability was on full display against Boise State. Cannon's first touchdown saw him elevate over a defender for a 30 yard contested catch and followed it up with a 69 yard grab, which allowed him to trot into the endzone. At the very latest, expect Cannon to be a fourth round pick.

Baylor HC Matt Rhule said that junior WR K.D. Cannon guaranteed a victory over Boise State in the Cactus Bowl. If Boise State actually wanted to open a war of words with the Bears in advance of the Cactus Bowl, they would have a shed's worth of ammunition, but for now, only Cannon is talking the big talk. Baylor finished their regular-season campaign with a 6-6 record, reeling out on a six-game losing streak. For their part, the Broncos wrapped at 10-2. This will be settled on the field come December 27. The Cactus Bowl figures to be a fun one, as Baylor and Boise State both averaged about 35 points this past season. Source: Adam Grosbard on Twitter

Baylor junior WR K.D. Cannon caught five passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's loss at West Virginia. Cannon rolls into bowl season on something of a roll, snagging 33 balls for over 400 yards and five scores across the past four games. Overall, Cannon has 73 catches for 989 yards and 11 touchdowns. The floundering 6-6 Baylor Bears now await their bowl assignment.