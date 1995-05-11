Player Page

K.D. Cannon | Wide Receiver

Team: Baylor Bears
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/5/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 170

Baylor junior WR K.D. Cannon caught 14 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns in the school's 31-12 bowl in over Boise State.
Cannon is one of the best vertical receiving threats in the country, and that ability was on full display against Boise State. Cannon's first touchdown saw him elevate over a defender for a 30 yard contested catch and followed it up with a 69 yard grab, which allowed him to trot into the endzone. At the very latest, expect Cannon to be a fourth round pick. Dec 28 - 9:22 AM
