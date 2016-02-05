Thomas Tyner | Running Back Team: Oregon State Beavers Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 215

Former Oregon redshirt senior RB Thomas Tyner (shoulder) transferred to Oregon State as a graduate. Tyner announced his medical retirement from the sport in February 2016 following debilitating injuries to both of his shoulders. The former five-star prospect now wants to return to the field, and he hopes to do so for Oregon's archrival. The 5-foot-11, 201-pound Tyner, a speedster who once ran a 4.28-second forty, rushed for 1,284 yards and 14 touchdowns across two seasons with the Ducks. He hasn't played since 2014 and must be cleared by the NCAA. But if healthy and eligible, Tyner will make for a strong No. 2 change-of-pace back behind the thundering Ryan "Wrecking" Nall. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Oregon junior RB Thomas Tyner (shoulder) retired due to medical concerns. Tyner missed the 2015 campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery in August. In his two active seasons with the Ducks, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound back rushed for a combined 1,284 yards and 14 touchdowns. HC Mark Helfrich said, "We thank Thomas and wish him well. We will continue to support his efforts to graduate from the University of Oregon." Source: goducks.com

According to Oregon coach Mark Helfrich, junior RB Thomas Tyner's return to the team is uncertain. Tyner's name is not currently on the roster. He's out for the season with a shoulder injury. "He's not going to be in fall camp and his availability after that remains to be seen," Helfrich said Monday. It's unclear if Tyner has decided to transfer, but there is clearly a rift between player and coaching staff to monitor here. Source: The Oregonian