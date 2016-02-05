Player Page

Thomas Tyner | Running Back

Team: Oregon State Beavers
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 215

Former Oregon redshirt senior RB Thomas Tyner (shoulder) transferred to Oregon State as a graduate.
Tyner announced his medical retirement from the sport in February 2016 following debilitating injuries to both of his shoulders. The former five-star prospect now wants to return to the field, and he hopes to do so for Oregon's archrival. The 5-foot-11, 201-pound Tyner, a speedster who once ran a 4.28-second forty, rushed for 1,284 yards and 14 touchdowns across two seasons with the Ducks. He hasn't played since 2014 and must be cleared by the NCAA. But if healthy and eligible, Tyner will make for a strong No. 2 change-of-pace back behind the thundering Ryan "Wrecking" Nall. May 21 - 2:45 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
