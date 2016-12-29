Quincy Wilson | Cornerback Team: Florida Gators Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 197

Florida junior CB Quincy Wilson will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Wilson and Teez Tabor make for one of the more vaunted draft-eligible cornerback duos in the country. While Tabor has drawn more ink during his Florida career, Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline has forwarded that there are those in the scouting community who strongly believe that Wilson will be the better pro prospect. ESPN's Todd McShay slots the 6-foot-1, 213-pound Wilson into his top-32 at No. 25 and promptly admits (what do you know?) that while he has spent more time watching tape of Tabor, some scouts he has spoken to like Wilson more. McShay notes that he possesses a "good size/speed combination." The corner should be viewed as a potential Day 1 pick, with Sports Illustrated's Pete Thamel writing that he could be the first corner selected this spring. Source: Pete Thamel on Twitter

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline relays that many in the scouting community believe that Florida junior CB Quincy Wilson "may be the most underrated cornerback in the nation." Pauline further passes along that Wilson is legitimately in the first-round conversation at this point. Just where the 6-foot-1, 213-pounder falls in the draft in comparison to CB teammate Teez Tabor will be something to monitor when the time comes. Pauline has written on multiple occasions this season that there are segments of the scouting community who prefer Wilson to Tabor due to the former's size advantage. Source: Draft Analyst

TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline wrote that "there’s an undercurrent in the scouting community which believes [Florida junior CB Quincy] Wilson will be the better pro [than Teez Tabor]." Here's an interesting one, as Pauline noted that "Wilson has better size th[a]n his teammate and also offers next level ball skills." The draft guru believes that the 40-yard dash will be "crucial" for the 6-foot-1, 213-pound junior's stock should he declare for the draft (which Pauline thinks he will). This season, Wilson has registered 21 tackles (3.0 for loss), a sack and three interceptions. He has picked off six passes in his Gators career. Source: TFY Draft Insider