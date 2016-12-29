Player Page

Quincy Wilson | Cornerback

Team: Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 197

Florida junior CB Quincy Wilson will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Wilson and Teez Tabor make for one of the more vaunted draft-eligible cornerback duos in the country. While Tabor has drawn more ink during his Florida career, Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline has forwarded that there are those in the scouting community who strongly believe that Wilson will be the better pro prospect. ESPN's Todd McShay slots the 6-foot-1, 213-pound Wilson into his top-32 at No. 25 and promptly admits (what do you know?) that while he has spent more time watching tape of Tabor, some scouts he has spoken to like Wilson more. McShay notes that he possesses a "good size/speed combination." The corner should be viewed as a potential Day 1 pick, with Sports Illustrated's Pete Thamel writing that he could be the first corner selected this spring. Jan 3 - 5:18 PM
