Tyrone Swoopes | Quarterback

Team: Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 243

Texas senior QB Tyrone Swoopes will switch to tight end for the NFL Draft.
This makes sense for Swoopes, who started his fair share of games at quarterback during his Texas career, but was used sparingly as a passer in 2016. This season, he has attempted just nine passes. Said the 6-foot-4, 243-pounder, "After the season, I spoke with some agents. They all said that [switching positions] was the right move based on everything they were hearing." Swoopes will have his first chance to show off his moves at tight end during the College Gridiron Showcase All-Star Game in January. "I have the basic technique of route-running down - I have good hands; big hands. I don't think getting the ball in them is difficult," Swoopes said. Dec 21 - 12:44 PM
Source: Rivals
