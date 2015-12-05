Tyrone Swoopes | Quarterback Team: Texas Longhorns Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 243

Texas senior QB Tyrone Swoopes will switch to tight end for the NFL Draft. This makes sense for Swoopes, who started his fair share of games at quarterback during his Texas career, but was used sparingly as a passer in 2016. This season, he has attempted just nine passes. Said the 6-foot-4, 243-pounder, "After the season, I spoke with some agents. They all said that [switching positions] was the right move based on everything they were hearing." Swoopes will have his first chance to show off his moves at tight end during the College Gridiron Showcase All-Star Game in January. "I have the basic technique of route-running down - I have good hands; big hands. I don't think getting the ball in them is difficult," Swoopes said. Source: Rivals

Texas senior QB Tyrone Swoopes scored the game-winning touchdown in Sunday's 50-47 double-overtime win against Notre Dame. In a weekend that saw multiple teams bungle their quarterback situations by switching their players in-and-out seemingly at random, the Longhorns' duo of Shane Buechele and Tyrone Swoopes actually looked seamless in their transitions, with Swoopes staying in his lane and attempting just one pass (it was not completed) while rushing 13 times for 53 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 243-pounder is worth a speculative flier on the assumption that he will continue to see work around the goal line. As a passer, though, look elsewhere.

Texas coach Charlie Strong said his quarterback competition is "wide open." Monday marked the Longhorns' first spring practice, with senior QB Tyrone Swoopes a slight early favorite for the starting job over soph Jerrod Heard and true freshman Shane Buechele. "It'll be enough reps where we'll know fairly quickly who the guy will be," Strong said. "I think you'll be able to see it." Strong indicated that redshirt freshmen Kai Locksley and Matthew Merrick will also be even fair looks as the team transitions to a new, Baylor-style, up-tempo offense under former Tulsa OC Sterlin Gilbert. "Sterlin, whoever he's comfortable with, he'll be able to know that right away," Strong said. "We'll give the guys enough reps to where he'll be able to place them in that position. Then he can just say, 'Hey, this is the guy we've got to go with.'" Source: ESPN.com