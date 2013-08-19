Welcome,
Devante Downs | Running Back
Team:
California Golden Bears
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 225
Latest News
Recent News
Cal senior LB Devante Downs (lower body) will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.
This is a brutal loss for the Bears. Without hyperbole, there were very few -- if any -- defenders playing better in the Pac-12 conference than Down (6'3/245). His season ends with 65 tackles, three sacks and an interception. It's possible that Downs could be a day two option in the draft, depending on how the medical reports come back.
Oct 16 - 8:54 PM
Source:
Ben Ross on Twitter
Devante Downs, the No. 209 overall player in the 2014 ESPN 300, committed to California last week.
Downs tore his ACL during a camp this summer and will not play high school football this fall. Downs picked the Bears over Nebraska, Oregon State, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Washington. The Mountlake Terrace, Wash. product possesses good potential at both halfback and linebacker, but Downs says Cal wants him in the backfield. Cal signed only one tailback in their 2013 class, but new coach Sonny Dykes already has three runners committed for 2014 and is in heavy pursuit of ESPN 150 halfback Joe Mixon from Oakley, Calif.
Mon, Aug 19, 2013 01:46:00 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
Cal LB Downs (lower body) out for season
Oct 16 - 8:54 PM
No. 209 recruit RB Downs pledges to Cal
Mon, Aug 19, 2013 01:46:00 PM
Match-ups Mixer: Week 8
Oct 15
USC QB Sam Darnold could be in for a rough road trip against Notre Dame in this week's match-ups rundown.
