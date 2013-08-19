Devante Downs | Running Back

This is a brutal loss for the Bears. Without hyperbole, there were very few -- if any -- defenders playing better in the Pac-12 conference than Down (6'3/245). His season ends with 65 tackles, three sacks and an interception. It's possible that Downs could be a day two option in the draft, depending on how the medical reports come back.

Devante Downs, the No. 209 overall player in the 2014 ESPN 300, committed to California last week.

Downs tore his ACL during a camp this summer and will not play high school football this fall. Downs picked the Bears over Nebraska, Oregon State, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Washington. The Mountlake Terrace, Wash. product possesses good potential at both halfback and linebacker, but Downs says Cal wants him in the backfield. Cal signed only one tailback in their 2013 class, but new coach Sonny Dykes already has three runners committed for 2014 and is in heavy pursuit of ESPN 150 halfback Joe Mixon from Oakley, Calif.