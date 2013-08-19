Player Page

Devante Downs | Running Back

Team: California Golden Bears
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 225

Cal senior LB Devante Downs (lower body) will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.
This is a brutal loss for the Bears. Without hyperbole, there were very few -- if any -- defenders playing better in the Pac-12 conference than Down (6'3/245). His season ends with 65 tackles, three sacks and an interception. It's possible that Downs could be a day two option in the draft, depending on how the medical reports come back. Oct 16 - 8:54 PM
Source: Ben Ross on Twitter
