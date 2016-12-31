Player Page

Curtis Samuel | Running Back

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 196

Ohio State junior RB/WR Curtis Samuel is joining the 2017 NFL Draft.
We absolutely love Samuel's game. He has shown playmaking skills as both a runner and a receiver, creating yards other skill position players can't. He was Ohio State's offense for a good portion of the season. He is the type of player that those outside of the NFL crave for, but at times some teams struggle with these types who lack a clear position. Is he Dexter McCluster or C.J. Prosise, or something else? Teams might even debate Samuel versus Christian McCaffrey. Jan 9 - 10:38 AM
Source: Dave Biddle on Twitter
