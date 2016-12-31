Curtis Samuel | Running Back Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 196

Latest News Recent News

Ohio State junior RB/WR Curtis Samuel is joining the 2017 NFL Draft. We absolutely love Samuel's game. He has shown playmaking skills as both a runner and a receiver, creating yards other skill position players can't. He was Ohio State's offense for a good portion of the season. He is the type of player that those outside of the NFL crave for, but at times some teams struggle with these types who lack a clear position. Is he Dexter McCluster or C.J. Prosise, or something else? Teams might even debate Samuel versus Christian McCaffrey. Source: Dave Biddle on Twitter

Ohio State junior RB/WR Curtis Samuel compiled 110 yards from scrimmage in Saturday's 31-0 loss to Clemson in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl. Samuel accounted for over half of Ohio State's offensive output on the evening. He led the team in both rushing (67 yards) and receiving (43 yards). The Buckeyes were simply unable to maintain a drive long enough for Samuel to do further damage. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound junior will now have to decide whether or not to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. He was one of the most versatile all-around players in the country this past season.

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney compares Ohio State junior RB/WR Curtis Samuel to Sammy Watkins. Swinney pointed out that the Buckeyes use Samuel in much the same way as he used Watkins, with the only difference being that Samuel gets more snaps out of the backfield. "He's as dynamic as anyone in the playoff," Swinney said. Samuel has 15 touchdowns and over 1,500 yards from scrimmage heading into his date with the Tigers on New Year's Eve. Source: ESPN