Player Page

Dan Feeney | Guard

Team: Indiana Hoosiers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/29/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 310

Latest News

Recent News

Indiana G Dan Feeney visited the Vikings on Tuesday, according to beat writer Darren Wolfson.
Feeney has the talent to immediately start for the team that drafts him and worked at both guard and center at Indiana's pro day. Feeney reportedly has a history of concussions. He will likely land in the second round. Apr 5 - 9:24 AM
Source: Darren Wolfson on Twitter
More Dan Feeney Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 