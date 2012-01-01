Welcome,
Dan Feeney | Guard
Team:
Indiana Hoosiers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 5/29/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 310
Latest News
Recent News
Indiana G Dan Feeney visited the Vikings on Tuesday, according to beat writer Darren Wolfson.
Feeney has the talent to immediately start for the team that drafts him and worked at both guard and center at Indiana's pro day. Feeney reportedly has a history of concussions. He will likely land in the second round.
Apr 5 - 9:24 AM
Source:
Darren Wolfson on Twitter
Indiana G Dan Feeney went through both guard and center drills during Friday's pro day.
Feeney was put through his positional drill paces by the OL coaches of the Dolphins and Eagles. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline passes along that the 6-foot-4, 305-pounder "looked very good" during the aforementioned drills. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein believes that Feeney's "intelligence and ability to operate in space and protect the quarterback could make him an early starter with a ceiling of above-average NFL guard or center." He could see a selection as early as the second round unless a team gets frisky near the end of Round 1.
Mar 31 - 2:32 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Indiana G Dan Feeney said that the Browns tested his memory with card tricks during his interview.
Every draft season is good for a few weird interview stories, but even by weird draft standards, using card tricks as a memory-tester is one of the memorable ones that we have heard. Leave it to the Browns to evaluate their prospects via magic. Jokes aside, Feeney is one of the top guards in the 2017 class.
Mar 2 - 7:36 PM
Source:
Nate Atkins on Twitter
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline says Indiana G Dan Feeney "dominated everyone he faced" at Monday's Senior Bowl practices.
"Feeney showed great power, intensity and did not give up an inch to opponents," Pauline wrote. "He blocked with great technique, intensity and looked every part of a top-42 pick today." An AFC scout speaking to NFL.com in November about the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Feeney was less generous due to questions about his strength. "I just question his power at the point. I think he's a zone blocker. You don't draft those guys early," the scout said.
Jan 25 - 12:23 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Indiana G Dan Feeney visited the Vikings
Apr 5 - 9:24 AM
Indiana OL Feeney works out as guard, center
Mar 31 - 2:32 PM
Browns tested G Dan Feeney with card tricks
Mar 2 - 7:36 PM
Feeney looks like high Rd. 2 pick in practice
Jan 25 - 12:23 PM
More Dan Feeney Player News
