Dan Feeney | Guard Team: Indiana Hoosiers Age / DOB: (22) / 5/29/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 310

Latest News Recent News

Indiana G Dan Feeney visited the Vikings on Tuesday, according to beat writer Darren Wolfson. Feeney has the talent to immediately start for the team that drafts him and worked at both guard and center at Indiana's pro day. Feeney reportedly has a history of concussions. He will likely land in the second round. Source: Darren Wolfson on Twitter

Indiana G Dan Feeney went through both guard and center drills during Friday's pro day. Feeney was put through his positional drill paces by the OL coaches of the Dolphins and Eagles. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline passes along that the 6-foot-4, 305-pounder "looked very good" during the aforementioned drills. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein believes that Feeney's "intelligence and ability to operate in space and protect the quarterback could make him an early starter with a ceiling of above-average NFL guard or center." He could see a selection as early as the second round unless a team gets frisky near the end of Round 1. Source: Draft Analyst

Indiana G Dan Feeney said that the Browns tested his memory with card tricks during his interview. Every draft season is good for a few weird interview stories, but even by weird draft standards, using card tricks as a memory-tester is one of the memorable ones that we have heard. Leave it to the Browns to evaluate their prospects via magic. Jokes aside, Feeney is one of the top guards in the 2017 class. Source: Nate Atkins on Twitter