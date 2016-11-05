Player Page

Richard Lagow | Quarterback

Team: Indiana Hoosiers
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 205

Latest News

Recent News

Indiana redshirt senior QB Richard Lagow completed 40-of-65 passes for 410 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Thursday's 49-21 loss to Ohio State.
Lagow put a legitimate scare into the Buckeyes for a good portion of Thursday night's contest, showing no fear in launching the ball downfield. The Hoosiers led 14-13 at the half before Ohio State's talent advantage finally came through after halftime. This was Lagow's second 400-yard passing performance with the Hoosiers. By-and-large, it was a sterling showing in an incredibly trying match-up. Indiana will presumably be able to breathe easier against Virginia a week from Saturday. Sep 1 - 12:12 AM
More Richard Lagow Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 