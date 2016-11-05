Richard Lagow | Quarterback Team: Indiana Hoosiers Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 205

Indiana redshirt senior QB Richard Lagow completed 40-of-65 passes for 410 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Thursday's 49-21 loss to Ohio State. Lagow put a legitimate scare into the Buckeyes for a good portion of Thursday night's contest, showing no fear in launching the ball downfield. The Hoosiers led 14-13 at the half before Ohio State's talent advantage finally came through after halftime. This was Lagow's second 400-yard passing performance with the Hoosiers. By-and-large, it was a sterling showing in an incredibly trying match-up. Indiana will presumably be able to breathe easier against Virginia a week from Saturday.

Indiana redshirt junior QB Richard Lagow completed 28-of-40 passes for 389 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 33-27 win over Rutgers. Lagow had not thrown a touchdown pass in either of his past two games, but uncorked a trio against Rutgers -- his first three-touchdown performance since September 24. While the touchdowns have not been flowing like water for the 6-foot-6, 240-pounder, the interceptions have been coming at a pretty rapid clip of late. After opening the season with two pick-free performances, he has tossed 13 in his last seven games. That includes four showings with at least two interceptions. For the season as a whole, he holds a just-treading-water 15/13 TD/INT ratio.

Indiana redshirt junior QB Richard Lagow went 19-for-32 for 196 yards, a score and two picks in Saturday's five-point loss to Nebraska. Zander Diamont briefly replaced an ineffective Lagow at the end of the first half, but Lagow was back under center after halftime. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Lagow has been up-and-down in his first campaign as starter, posting a 12/9 TD/INT rate during Indiana's 3-3 start.