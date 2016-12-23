Player Page

Elijah Hood | Running Back

Team: North Carolina Tar Heels
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 221

CBS Sports' Dane Brugler reports that UNC junior RB Elijah Hood is now leaning towards entering the NFL Draft.
This would be a dramatic about-face after Hood announced he'd return to campus last month. It would also be a mistake. Hood dealt with a concussion during a disappointing 2016 campaign in which he topped 100 rushing yards in only two games. In sum, Hood logged only 858 rushing yards and eight touchdowns as his ypc average dropped to 5.9 from the 6.7 mark he posted in 2015. Hood sat out the Sun Bowl for health reasons. We'd advise him to sit out the Draft process this year as well in order to enter 2017 as one of the nation's premier running backs. Jan 5 - 2:07 PM
