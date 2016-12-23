Elijah Hood | Running Back Team: North Carolina Tar Heels Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 221

CBS Sports' Dane Brugler reports that UNC junior RB Elijah Hood is now leaning towards entering the NFL Draft. This would be a dramatic about-face after Hood announced he'd return to campus last month. It would also be a mistake. Hood dealt with a concussion during a disappointing 2016 campaign in which he topped 100 rushing yards in only two games. In sum, Hood logged only 858 rushing yards and eight touchdowns as his ypc average dropped to 5.9 from the 6.7 mark he posted in 2015. Hood sat out the Sun Bowl for health reasons. We'd advise him to sit out the Draft process this year as well in order to enter 2017 as one of the nation's premier running backs. Source: Dane Brugler on Twitter

UNC junior RB Elijah Hood will return to school for the 2017 season. Hood will sit out the school's bowl game due to medical reasons. Some might characterize Hood's 2016 season as a disappointment compared to 2015, only topping 100 rushing yards in two games and amassing 858 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 145 carries. He did improve as a receiver, almost doubling his catch output over the last two seasons. UNC will now wait on Mitch Trubisky's decision, along with quarterback transfer Malik Zaire's. Source: Andrew Carter on Twitter

UNC junior RB Elijah Hood rushed for 56 yards on 11 carries in Friday's 28-21 loss to NC State. NC State built up a 21-7 halftime lead and extended it to 28-7 by the end of the third quarter, making this game one that wasn't particularly suited to a run-heavy approach for the Tar Heels. The 6-foot, 221-pound Hood has just three 100-yard games to his fair name this year. Maybe because he has received more than 15 carries in a game just twice this season. Hood rushed for 1,463 yards in 14 games last season, scoring 17 touchdowns along the way. He will fall considerably short of both marks in 2016. Indeed, Hood needs 142 yards rushing in UNC's bowl game just to hit 1,000 yards for the current campaign.