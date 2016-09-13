Matt Davis | Quarterback Team: Southern Methodist Mustangs Age / DOB: (23) / 11/20/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 202

The NCAA has not yet ruled on SMU redshirt senior QB Matt Davis' (knee) request for a sixth year of eligibility via a medical waiver. Davis tore his ACL in the opener this past season, knocking him out for the remainder of the campaign. Typically, that's an open-and-shut case for a medical hardship waiver, but one never does know with the NCAA. In 2015, his last healthy season, Davis threw for 2,263 yards, rushed for 761 more and accounted for 26 total touchdowns. If Davis is granted the waiver, he'll compete for the starting job with sophomore Ben Hicks and Arkansas transfer Rafe Peavey. Source: Dallas Morning News

SMU redshirt junior QB Matt Davis will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, one he seemingly suffered against North Texas. It is a torn ACL. Davis did not warm up ahead of last weekend's loss to Baylor and he will apply for a medical redshirt, allowing him an extra season at SMU. Redshirt freshman Ben Hicks should take over as the team's starter. Davis is a dual-threat type who can hurt defenses with his arm and his feet. Source: Bill Nichols on Twitter

SMU redshirt junior QB Matt Davis (knee) didn't take snaps in warmups prior to Saturday's game against Baylor. It certainly seems as though Davis is going miss this one. If that's the case, heralded but inexperienced prospect QB Ben Hicks will start. Source: John Werner on Twitter