Matt Davis | Quarterback

Team: Southern Methodist Mustangs
Age / DOB:  (23) / 11/20/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 202

Recent News

The NCAA has not yet ruled on SMU redshirt senior QB Matt Davis' (knee) request for a sixth year of eligibility via a medical waiver.
Davis tore his ACL in the opener this past season, knocking him out for the remainder of the campaign. Typically, that's an open-and-shut case for a medical hardship waiver, but one never does know with the NCAA. In 2015, his last healthy season, Davis threw for 2,263 yards, rushed for 761 more and accounted for 26 total touchdowns. If Davis is granted the waiver, he'll compete for the starting job with sophomore Ben Hicks and Arkansas transfer Rafe Peavey. Jan 26 - 1:54 PM
Source: Dallas Morning News
