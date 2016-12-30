Player Page

Kenny Hill | Quarterback

Team: TCU Horned Frogs
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/20/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205

Latest News

Recent News

TCU QB Kenny Hill led the country with 38 dropped passes in 2016, according to Pro Football Focus.
Hill was critized for an inconsistent first season in Fort Worth, but he wasn't done many favors by his inexperienced receiving corps. "We threw too many interceptions," TCU HC Gary Patterson said last week. "We all know that. And we were last in the NCAA in drops. So if we want to get better, we’ve got to do a better job of catching it and we’ve got to do a better job of throwing it to us. There’s no secret of the things we’ve got to get better at." Hill finished with 3,208 passing yards on a 61.1 completion percentage but led the Big 12 in interceptions with 13 and was 6-6 as a starter. Utah's Troy Williams, Idaho's Matt Linehan, Memphis' Riley Ferguson and Louisville's Lamar Jackson were the four other quarterbacks who had 33 or more dropped passes last year. Feb 8 - 5:38 PM
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram
More Kenny Hill Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 