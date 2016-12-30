Kenny Hill | Quarterback Team: TCU Horned Frogs Age / DOB: (22) / 12/20/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 205

TCU QB Kenny Hill led the country with 38 dropped passes in 2016, according to Pro Football Focus. Hill was critized for an inconsistent first season in Fort Worth, but he wasn't done many favors by his inexperienced receiving corps. "We threw too many interceptions," TCU HC Gary Patterson said last week. "We all know that. And we were last in the NCAA in drops. So if we want to get better, we’ve got to do a better job of catching it and we’ve got to do a better job of throwing it to us. There’s no secret of the things we’ve got to get better at." Hill finished with 3,208 passing yards on a 61.1 completion percentage but led the Big 12 in interceptions with 13 and was 6-6 as a starter. Utah's Troy Williams, Idaho's Matt Linehan, Memphis' Riley Ferguson and Louisville's Lamar Jackson were the four other quarterbacks who had 33 or more dropped passes last year. Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

TCU redshirt junior QB Kenny Hill completed 18 of 27 for 146 yards and two touchdowns as well as 72 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground in the school's 31-23 loss to Georgia. Hill flashed the same promise early in this contest that he did with Texas A&M, but the Horned Frogs fizzled out. Georgia was able to use a spy in the second half and force TCU in unfavorable situations with tackles for loss. Hill should be TCU's starting quarterback next year.

TCU HC Gary Patterson said that he expects redshirt junior QB Kenny Hill (foot) to start against Georgia in the Liberty Bowl on Friday. Hill continues to rehab a foot injury initially sustained versus Kansas State in the regular-season finale. "I don't think he's 100%," Patterson said, "but he's close." Hill has been incredibly up-and-down throughout the current campaign. Through 12 games, he has thrown for 3,062 yards (60.8% completions) with a 15/13 TD/INT ratio while rushing for 537 yards and nine additional scores. Source: Carlos A. Mendez on Twitter