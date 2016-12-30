Welcome,
Kenny Hill | Quarterback
Team:
TCU Horned Frogs
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 12/20/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 205
Latest News
Recent News
TCU QB Kenny Hill led the country with 38 dropped passes in 2016, according to Pro Football Focus.
Hill was critized for an inconsistent first season in Fort Worth, but he wasn't done many favors by his inexperienced receiving corps. "We threw too many interceptions," TCU HC Gary Patterson said last week. "We all know that. And we were last in the NCAA in drops. So if we want to get better, we’ve got to do a better job of catching it and we’ve got to do a better job of throwing it to us. There’s no secret of the things we’ve got to get better at." Hill finished with 3,208 passing yards on a 61.1 completion percentage but led the Big 12 in interceptions with 13 and was 6-6 as a starter. Utah's Troy Williams, Idaho's Matt Linehan, Memphis' Riley Ferguson and Louisville's Lamar Jackson were the four other quarterbacks who had 33 or more dropped passes last year.
Feb 8 - 5:38 PM
Source:
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
TCU redshirt junior QB Kenny Hill completed 18 of 27 for 146 yards and two touchdowns as well as 72 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground in the school's 31-23 loss to Georgia.
Hill flashed the same promise early in this contest that he did with Texas A&M, but the Horned Frogs fizzled out. Georgia was able to use a spy in the second half and force TCU in unfavorable situations with tackles for loss. Hill should be TCU's starting quarterback next year.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 04:04:00 PM
TCU HC Gary Patterson said that he expects redshirt junior QB Kenny Hill (foot) to start against Georgia in the Liberty Bowl on Friday.
Hill continues to rehab a foot injury initially sustained versus Kansas State in the regular-season finale. "I don't think he's 100%," Patterson said, "but he's close." Hill has been incredibly up-and-down throughout the current campaign. Through 12 games, he has thrown for 3,062 yards (60.8% completions) with a 15/13 TD/INT ratio while rushing for 537 yards and nine additional scores.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 08:01:00 PM
Source:
Carlos A. Mendez on Twitter
TCU redshirt junior QB Kenny Hill (foot) has returned to practice.
Hill injured his foot in a loss to Kansas State in TCU's final game of the 2016 campaign. Back in action now, with HC Gary Patterson saying, "He missed about the first half of [bowl] practices, and he’s been back a little bit. We’ll find out. He’s been running around." Foster Sawyer would draw the Liberty Bowl start against Georgia if Hill is not healthy enough to give that one a go on December 30.
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 02:15:00 PM
Source:
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Kenny Hill led FBS with 38 dropped passes
Feb 8 - 5:38 PM
Kenny Hill flashes Kenny Trill vs Georgia
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 04:04:00 PM
Kenny Hill (foot) likely to start against UGA
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 08:01:00 PM
Kenny Hill (foot) taking part in practice
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 02:15:00 PM
More Kenny Hill Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
TCU Horned Frogs Tickets
Headlines
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
Thor Nystrom analyzes a recent industry rookie draft in which he ended up with John Ross, Cooper Kupp and Mitch Trubisky.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
»
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
»
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
»
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
»
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
»
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
»
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
»
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Kenny Hill led FBS with 38 dropped passes
»
Ex-Mizzou sack maestro Brady transfers to MTS
»
Big 12 to withhold 25% of Baylor's revenue
»
49ers to use a 'competitive/toughness grade'
»
Reuter: OL Dion Dawkins is a 1st round talent
»
Report: LSU swipes USC RB coach Robinson
»
Four-star 2018 ATH Woodbey commits to OSU
»
SBN: Saban, Sark's relationship deteriorated
»
Army fines Bateman for Wakeyleaks involvement
»
Schultz: Sarkisian to be Falcons next OC
»
Jarrad Davis will sit out NFL Combine drills
»
NFL exec: Bama's Reuben Foster is not a MLB
