Baker Mayfield | Quarterback

Rangers, Rays 'in the mix' for Chris Carter
Report: Jae-gyun Hwang to sign with Giants
Yordano Ventura dies in car accident in D.R.
Darvish and Rangers have had extension talks
Report: Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire
Braves have deal in place with Kurt Suzuki
Rangers sign James Loney to minor league deal
Padres sign Trevor Cahill to one-year deal
Miami considering Chris Carter, Mark Reynolds
Orioles announce three-year deal with Trumbo
Tyson Ross (TOS) not expected until May/June
Report: Angels to sign INF Luis Valbuena
Ladarius Green not considering retirement
Shanahan to interview with Niners on Saturday
Groin injury limits Bell to 11 snaps in AFCCG
Big Ben throws for 314 yds as Steelers fall short
Edelman erupts as Pats advance to Super Bowl
Hogan pulls out all the stops in win over PIT
Brady dominates, heads to seventh Super Bowl
Hobbled Julio Jones scorches Pack for 9/180/2
Rodgers' amazing run ends in NFCCG blowout
Matt Ryan slays Pack, Falcons headed to SB51
Michael Floyd mothballed for AFC title game
Ladarius Green inactive for AFCCG vs. Pats
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) questionable Tuesday
Report: Joel Embiid expected to play Friday
Wade expected to play Tuesday and Wednesday
D.J. Augustin (ankle) will get an MRI Monday
Manu Ginobili (back spasms) out Monday
DeMar DeRozan (ankle) will miss next 2 games
Jahlil Okafor (knee) probable for Tuesday
Avery Bradley (Achilles) ruled out for week
Joel Embiid out Tuesday and Wednesday
Andre Iguodala will be rested on Monday
Anderson and Capela expected to start Monday
Tyler Johnson will not play on Monday
Patrik Laine might be back on Tuesday
Hutton starts Tuesday, Allen to play Thursday
Tyler Seguin (illness) questionable for Tues.
Kevin Hayes to miss 2-3 weeks due to LBI
Alex Galchenyuk (knee) will sit on Tuesday
John Carlson (LBI) will not return Monday
Morgan Rielly (LBI) won't play Monday vs. CGY
Dylan Larkin (UBI) out for next two games
Jonathan Toews slays Canucks with four points
Atkinson puts Jackets past Sens in overtime
Mikko Koivu (illness) won't play Sunday
Malkin stretches point streak to seven games
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
Michigan heading to Rome for spring practice
Bovada installs Mayfield as '17 Heisman fave
Jackson won't hold Senior Bowl against Watson
Scout: Njoku is a more athletic Bubba Franks
Ex-Arkansas, USC QB Town transfers to a JUCO
Barrett on OC changes: I think it was needed
Transferring Ex-Vols RB Jalen Hurd visits Cal
Norris views T Garcia as top Senior Bowler
King: CLE asked Watson to play in Senior Bowl
Ducks to terminate co-OC Reaves following DUI
Mizzell rushes for 96 yards in NFLPA Bowl
Elijah McGuire scores lone Shrine touchdown
Sims signs on for Saints until end of 2019/20
Baker Mayfield | Quarterback
Team:
Oklahoma Sooners
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 4/14/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 209
Latest News
Recent News
Bovada listed Oklahoma redshirt senior QB Baker Mayfield as the favorite to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy at 11/2.
Louisville QB Lamar Jackson, who won the Heisman this past season on the strength of a brilliant campaign as both a runner and thrower, doesn't even follow Mayfield on the board. Instead, Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett comes in at 6/1, with Jackson slotting in at 7/1. Barrett's going to need to improve on a wobbly 2016 season if he is to have any shot of actually winning the award. Other contenders of note: USC QB Sam Darnold (9/1), Penn State RB Saquon Barkley and QB Trace McSorley (10/1) and Washington QB Jake Browning (10/1).
Jan 23 - 4:21 PM
Source:
Kevin McGuire on Twitter
Oklahoma redshirt junior QB Baker Mayfield received Pro Football Focus' top grade for a quarterback in 2016.
PFF assigned Mayfield a grade of 93.7 on a 1-100 scale. Jeff Dooley notes that the Sooner star led the country in pass efficiency under pressure -- the second consecutive season he has achieved that feat -- and also finished tops in the land with an adjusted completion rate of 62.1%. In terms of the 6-foot-1, 212-pounder's raw statistical output, Mayfield has thrown for 3,369 yards with a 38/8 TD/INT ratio over the course of 12 games. He has already announced that he will return to Oklahoma for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2017.
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 07:44:00 PM
Source:
Pro Football Focus
Oklahoma redshirt junior QB Baker Mayfield's playing style reminds NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah of Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M and Chase Daniel at Missouri.
"His lack of size and pure arm talent will temper the enthusiasm of NFL evaluators, but he's a special player at the college level," Jeremiah wrote. "He's coming back to school for his senior season and I think that's the right move for him. He needs to continue to get stronger as he goes through his final season." Oklahoma lists Mayfield at 6-foot-1 and 212 pounds, but he'd likely measure smaller if someone else had the tape measure.
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 02:46:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Oklahoma redshirt junior QB Baker Mayfield was named the winner of the Burlsworth Award.
The Burlsworth is awarded to those who began their collegiate careers as walk-ons. Mayfield won the honor over Washington State QB Luke Falk and Northwestern WR Austin Carr. This marks the second year in a row that Mayfield has taken home the award. He finished his 2016 regular season having thrown for 3,369 yards (71.2% completions) with a 38/8 TD/INT ratio. Mayfield will be returning for his redshirt senior campaign in 2017, so a third consecutive Burlsworth is not out of the question when all is said and done.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 04:45:00 PM
Source:
Burlsworth Trust on Twitter
Bovada installs Mayfield as '17 Heisman fave
Jan 23 - 4:21 PM
Mayfield grades as PFF's best quarterback
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 07:44:00 PM
Mayfield comped to Manziel and Chase Daniel
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 02:46:00 PM
Mayfield named winner of Burlsworth Award
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 04:45:00 PM
More Baker Mayfield Player News
Oklahoma Sooners Tickets
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
Josh Norris lists the top 25 prospects attending the Senior Bowl and discusses each position grouping ahead of the practices.
