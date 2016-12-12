Baker Mayfield | Quarterback Team: Oklahoma Sooners Age / DOB: (21) / 4/14/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 209

Latest News Recent News

Bovada listed Oklahoma redshirt senior QB Baker Mayfield as the favorite to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy at 11/2. Louisville QB Lamar Jackson, who won the Heisman this past season on the strength of a brilliant campaign as both a runner and thrower, doesn't even follow Mayfield on the board. Instead, Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett comes in at 6/1, with Jackson slotting in at 7/1. Barrett's going to need to improve on a wobbly 2016 season if he is to have any shot of actually winning the award. Other contenders of note: USC QB Sam Darnold (9/1), Penn State RB Saquon Barkley and QB Trace McSorley (10/1) and Washington QB Jake Browning (10/1). Source: Kevin McGuire on Twitter

Oklahoma redshirt junior QB Baker Mayfield received Pro Football Focus' top grade for a quarterback in 2016. PFF assigned Mayfield a grade of 93.7 on a 1-100 scale. Jeff Dooley notes that the Sooner star led the country in pass efficiency under pressure -- the second consecutive season he has achieved that feat -- and also finished tops in the land with an adjusted completion rate of 62.1%. In terms of the 6-foot-1, 212-pounder's raw statistical output, Mayfield has thrown for 3,369 yards with a 38/8 TD/INT ratio over the course of 12 games. He has already announced that he will return to Oklahoma for his final season of collegiate eligibility in 2017. Source: Pro Football Focus

Oklahoma redshirt junior QB Baker Mayfield's playing style reminds NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah of Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M and Chase Daniel at Missouri. "His lack of size and pure arm talent will temper the enthusiasm of NFL evaluators, but he's a special player at the college level," Jeremiah wrote. "He's coming back to school for his senior season and I think that's the right move for him. He needs to continue to get stronger as he goes through his final season." Oklahoma lists Mayfield at 6-foot-1 and 212 pounds, but he'd likely measure smaller if someone else had the tape measure. Source: NFL.com