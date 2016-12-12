Player Page

Baker Mayfield | Quarterback

Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Age / DOB:  (21) / 4/14/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 209

Bovada listed Oklahoma redshirt senior QB Baker Mayfield as the favorite to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy at 11/2.
Louisville QB Lamar Jackson, who won the Heisman this past season on the strength of a brilliant campaign as both a runner and thrower, doesn't even follow Mayfield on the board. Instead, Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett comes in at 6/1, with Jackson slotting in at 7/1. Barrett's going to need to improve on a wobbly 2016 season if he is to have any shot of actually winning the award. Other contenders of note: USC QB Sam Darnold (9/1), Penn State RB Saquon Barkley and QB Trace McSorley (10/1) and Washington QB Jake Browning (10/1). Jan 23 - 4:21 PM
Source: Kevin McGuire on Twitter
