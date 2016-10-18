Drake Johnson | Running Back Team: Michigan Wolverines Age / DOB: (23) / 3/8/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 210

Michigan redshirt senior RB Drake Johnson has left the football team but will compete on the Wolverines' track squad. Johnson received an NCAA hardship waiver for a sixth year of eligibility recently, but he'll use it to focus on track, not football. "Drake Johnson is going to continue at Michigan, take classes this fall, the latest is that he's not going to participate in football and concentrate on track," HC Jim Harbaugh said. Johnson finishes his snakebitten Michigan football career with 641 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He suffered multiple ACL injuries and was involved in a freak forklift accident last summer. Source: MLive

MLive.com's Nick Baumgardner reports that Michigan redshirt senior RB Drake Johnson is awaiting word on a medical hardship waiver before deciding on his playing future. This report runs in contradiction to the comments made by Wolverines HC Jim Harbaugh on Monday, when the coach said that Johnson was "not going to continue with football" due to a range of injury concerns, including a torn left ACL in both 2013 and 2014. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder was also run over by a forklift last spring. He did not see a carry during the 2016 season. His playing future figures to clarify once he receives word one way or another on that medical hardship waiver. Source: mlive.com

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh indicated that redshirt junior RB Drake Johnson will be able to play against Illinois on Saturday. "I think he'll be ready to go this week. From what I'm seeing in practice, physically, I think he'll be ready to go," Harbaugh said. He is currently recovering from a strained muscle suffered in practice. If Johnson is able to suit up (and see the field) against the Illini on Saturday, it will be his first game-action of the 2016 season. In 2015, Johnson accumulated 271 yards and four touchdowns. Even if he returns to play this weekend, there is no real fantasy upside here given Michigan's already loaded backfield. Source: Detroit Free Press