Drake Johnson | Running Back

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/8/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 210

Michigan redshirt senior RB Drake Johnson has left the football team but will compete on the Wolverines' track squad.
Johnson received an NCAA hardship waiver for a sixth year of eligibility recently, but he'll use it to focus on track, not football. "Drake Johnson is going to continue at Michigan, take classes this fall, the latest is that he's not going to participate in football and concentrate on track," HC Jim Harbaugh said. Johnson finishes his snakebitten Michigan football career with 641 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He suffered multiple ACL injuries and was involved in a freak forklift accident last summer. Jul 17 - 6:11 PM
Source: MLive
