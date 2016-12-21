Player Page

Cam Robinson | Tackle

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 310

Alabama junior T Cam Robinson declared for the NFL Draft.
Robinson started for the Tide from the day he stepped on campus as a true freshman in 2014. The 6-foot-6, 323-pounder won the Outland Trophy (nation's best interior linemen) and the Jacobs Trophy (SEC's top blocker) this past season. His reputation exceeds his play at this point -- Pro Football Focus was a little down on his work in 2016 -- but the talent is very real. Robinson revealed Friday that he received a first-round grade from the NFL Advisory Committee. A top-10 possibility, Robinson's talent level, according to NFL.com's Gil Brandt, is equal to or greater than that of Miami Dolphins first-round T Laremy Tunsil. Like Tunsil, Robinson has some character concerns. He was arrested in May on marijuana and weapon charges. The case was later dismissed. Jan 13 - 1:39 PM
