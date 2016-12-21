Cam Robinson | Tackle Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 310

Latest News Recent News

Alabama junior T Cam Robinson declared for the NFL Draft. Robinson started for the Tide from the day he stepped on campus as a true freshman in 2014. The 6-foot-6, 323-pounder won the Outland Trophy (nation's best interior linemen) and the Jacobs Trophy (SEC's top blocker) this past season. His reputation exceeds his play at this point -- Pro Football Focus was a little down on his work in 2016 -- but the talent is very real. Robinson revealed Friday that he received a first-round grade from the NFL Advisory Committee. A top-10 possibility, Robinson's talent level, according to NFL.com's Gil Brandt, is equal to or greater than that of Miami Dolphins first-round T Laremy Tunsil. Like Tunsil, Robinson has some character concerns. He was arrested in May on marijuana and weapon charges. The case was later dismissed. Source: NFL.com

A scout told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Alabama junior T Cam Robinson is "talented but he gets lazy." Regarding Robinson's draft stock, another scout told MJS's Bob McGinn that "his issues are technical." Said that evaluator, "He is aggressive, big and physical, but he’ll whiff every now and then. All that can be corrected." The 6-foot-6, 323-pounder rebounded from a May arrest on marijuana and weapon charges to put in a 2016 campaign which ultimately netted him the Outland Trophy, awarded to the best interior lineman in the country. Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Alabama junior T Cam Robinson was named the winner of the Outland Trophy. The Outland Trophy is awarded annually to the nation's best interior lineman. Robinson described the experience of winning the award as "surreal." The 6-foot-6, 323-pounder is the fourth Crimson Tide lineman to come away with the prestigious honor. An NFC scout said in late October that Robinson is "not perfect, but [is] going to be a good starter in the [NFL]." Source: AL.com