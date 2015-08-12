Player Page

Korrin Wiggins | Cornerback

Team: Clemson Tigers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/19/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 190

Former Clemson senior DB Korrin Wiggins will transfer to either East Carolina, Maryland, Michigan or Oregon as a graduate.
Speaking with TigerNet.com, Wiggins confirmed his final four. A part-time starter in 2014, the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder missed the 2015 campaign with a torn ACL. He returned to a reserve role last season for the national champs. As a graduate, he's eligible to play immediately in 2017. Jun 13 - 4:11 PM
Source: Tiger Net
