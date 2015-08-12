Korrin Wiggins | Cornerback Team: Clemson Tigers Age / DOB: (22) / 4/19/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 190

Former Clemson senior DB Korrin Wiggins will transfer to either East Carolina, Maryland, Michigan or Oregon as a graduate. Speaking with TigerNet.com, Wiggins confirmed his final four. A part-time starter in 2014, the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder missed the 2015 campaign with a torn ACL. He returned to a reserve role last season for the national champs. As a graduate, he's eligible to play immediately in 2017. Source: Tiger Net

Rivals' Ryan Bartrow relays that Michigan, Maryland and ECU are showing interest in transferring Clemson senior CB Korrin Wiggins. Wiggins will be moving on as a graduate, meaning that he will be eligible to play immediately in 2017 once he settles on his new home. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder missed the 2015 campaign due to a torn ACL suffered two Augusts ago before coming back to register 14 tackles over the course of six games played during the past campaign. In addition to the trio of teams Bartow tags as interested parties, Kansas, NC State and Oregon are also in the running, here. Source: Ryan Bartow on Twitter

Clemson junior CB Korrin Wiggins suffered a torn ACL during scrimmage on Wednesday. Wiggins suffered the ACL tear while attempting to recover a fumble during a situational scrimmage. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound junior started six games last season--only four players on the defensive side of the ball started six or more games for the Tigers last season. Over the last two years, he's recorded 54 tackles, four tackles for loss and four interceptions. The ACL tear will keep him out for the whole of the 2015 campaign. Source: orangeandwhite.com