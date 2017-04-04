Player Page

Max Browne | Quarterback

Team: Pittsburgh Panthers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/2/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 215

Latest News

Recent News

Browne beat out redshirt sophomore Ben DiNucci for starting honors. This marks the second consecutive preseason camp in which he has been named starter -- he beat out Sam Darnold at USC last August, too, before a lackluster start to the season forced HC Clay Helton's hand and led to Darnold's ascension and Browne's eventual transfer. In eight games (including three starts) with the Trojans a year ago, the 6-foot-5, 215-pounder threw for 507 yards with a 2/2 TD/INT ratio. Aug 22 - 4:42 PM
Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
