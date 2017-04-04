Max Browne | Quarterback Team: Pittsburgh Panthers Age / DOB: (22) / 2/2/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 215

Pitt named redshirt senior QB Max Browne the starter for the coming season. Browne beat out redshirt sophomore Ben DiNucci for starting honors. This marks the second consecutive preseason camp in which he has been named starter -- he beat out Sam Darnold at USC last August, too, before a lackluster start to the season forced HC Clay Helton's hand and led to Darnold's ascension and Browne's eventual transfer. In eight games (including three starts) with the Trojans a year ago, the 6-foot-5, 215-pounder threw for 507 yards with a 2/2 TD/INT ratio. Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

Pitt OC Shawn Watson said that redshirt senior QB Max Browne has been "very assured in his decision-making." "He doesn’t make a lot of pass decision errors, run decision errors or, really, management errors," Watson said, later adding that Browne is "really sound that way and he should be. He had a lot of experience and been trained by a lot of really good coaches." The 6-foot-5, 215-pound redshirt senior has been taking the bulk of first-team reps in preseason camp over redshirt sophomore Ben DiNucci. Browne, a former blue-chip recruit, struggled in his three starts with USC last season before transferring over to Pitt during the offseason. Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

Pitt redshirt senior QB Max Browne completed 13-of-28 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in the team's spring game. "I felt like we started off just kind of bleh. Just kind of no one making a play, myself included," Browne said of his spring game showing. He liked how the offense came together as the game progressed. The USC transfer is battling it out with redshirt sophomore QB Ben DiNucci for starting honors. HC Pat Narduzzi indicated that one of those two young men was beginning to pull away in the competition at the end of spring practice, though he did not divulge which one. August camp figures to settle this score. Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette