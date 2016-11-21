Player Page

Carl Lawson | Defensive End

Team: Auburn Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 261

Auburn redshirt junior edge rusher Carl Lawson will declare for the NFL Draft.
This was expected, as Lawson went through Senior Day activities in November. Lawson put his health issues from the past few years behind him to post 30 tackles, 13.5 TFL, nine sacks and 24 quarterback hurries in 2016. In a deep edge rushing class, he's projected to go somewhere between the late first round and early second round. Jan 4 - 3:35 PM
Source: CBS Sports
