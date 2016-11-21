Carl Lawson | Defensive End Team: Auburn Tigers Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 261

Latest News Recent News

Auburn redshirt junior edge rusher Carl Lawson will declare for the NFL Draft. This was expected, as Lawson went through Senior Day activities in November. Lawson put his health issues from the past few years behind him to post 30 tackles, 13.5 TFL, nine sacks and 24 quarterback hurries in 2016. In a deep edge rushing class, he's projected to go somewhere between the late first round and early second round. Source: CBS Sports

Auburn redshirt junior edge rusher Carl Lawson went through Senior Day activities, meaning he will likely enter the 2017 NFL Draft. We didn't need Lawson going through Senior Day to know he is destined for the upcoming draft, as Lawson flirted with leaving last year. He battled injuries for the previous two seasons, but when fully healthy Lawson is one of the most complete edge rushers in this class. He can when with power and explosion. Source: Dane Brugler on Twitter

Should Auburn redshirt junior edge rusher Carl Lawson record 2.5 sacks before the close of the season, he will set the single-season school record. Lawson is closing in on Nick Fairley's record of 11.5 sacks. The 6-foot-2, 261-pounder is currently sitting on 9.5 sacks. "Carl has been one of our top players," said HC Gus Malzahn on Tuesday, "one of the best players in college football and he stayed healthy this year and has just been a big-time impact player. So, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he accomplishes that [sack record]." For the season as a whole, Lawson has recorded 25 tackles (13.0 for loss), the aforementioned 9.5 sacks and a forced fumble over 10 games played. Lawson will have contests against Alabama A&M, Alabama and yet-to-be-determined bowl game to notch those 2.5 sacks to jump him over Fairley. Source: 247Sports