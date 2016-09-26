Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Sanchez (blister) slated for live BP Thursday
Dallas Keuchel (neck) played catch Monday
Reds hope Cozart (quad) returns when eligible
Justin Turner posts four hits, extends streak
Cody Bellinger fastest to 21 HR in history
Mike Zunino stays hot with four more RBI
Jean Segura might return to M's on Friday
Astros option Derek Fisher back to Triple-A
Corey Kluber fans 11 in shutout of Orioles
Dickey fires seven shutout innings in victory
Anthony Rendon day-to-day with neck injury
Gerrit Cole goes seven strong to beat Brewers
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Robert Foster | Wide Receiver
Team:
Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 194
Latest News
Recent News
Alabama senior WR Robert Foster was hit by a car while riding his dirt bike on Saturday, leading to 27 stitches in his back.
The link below contains pictures and it is pretty incredible Foster only needed stitches. As a redshirt sophomore, Foster flashed early on before going down with an injury. Calvin Ridley since stepped up and became Alabama's go-to target... for a team that can only maintain one consistent receiving threat. For that reason, we do not expect Foster to have a great 2017, unless Jalen Hurts emerges as a much better passer.
Jun 20 - 11:58 AM
Source:
AL.com
ESPN's Edward Aschoff reports that Alabama redshirt senior WR Robert Foster "is starting to show more flashes of ... potential."
The redshirt senior reportedly considered transferring after the Crimson Tide's loss to Clemson in the title game. Foster was coming off three seasons in which he collectively caught just 21 balls for 205 yards and two touchdowns, though he was the go-to receiver at the start of the 2015 campaign before a shoulder injury ended his year in the third game. Foster recently caught two passes for 115 yards in Alabama's spring game.
May 17 - 12:40 PM
Source:
ESPN
Alabama redshirt junior WR Robert Foster is day-to-day with a knee injury.
Foster sat out Saturday's win over Kent State after tweaking his knee early in the practice week run-up to that contest. Nothing serious here, though, and the 6-foot-2, 194-pounder could well play against Kentucky this weekend. Assuming HC Nick Saban actually wants to play him. This season, Foster has logged a mere four offensive touches.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 02:21:00 PM
Source:
Matt Zenitz on Twitter
Alabama redshirt junior WR Robert Foster tweaked his knee in practice on Tuesday and head Nick Saban expects him to miss one to two weeks.
Foster has not seen the field often to start the season, which is a bit surprising after his hot start to the 2015 season. Foster has four offensive touches to his name this season, three catches for 13 yards and one carry for a loss of five. Calvin Ridley will be a one man show at receiver against Kent State.
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 08:54:00 AM
Source:
Marq Barnutt on Twitter
Bama WR Foster hit by car while on dirt bike
Jun 20 - 11:58 AM
WR Foster re-establishing himself as a weapon
May 17 - 12:40 PM
Robert Foster (knee) day-to-day for Tide
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 02:21:00 PM
Robert Foster to be held out against Kent St
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 08:54:00 AM
More Robert Foster Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Woods
FAU
(989)
2
G. Takacs
ND
(869)
3
B. Mayfield
OK
(847)
4
J. McElwain
UF
(842)
5
M. MacIntyre
COL
(758)
6
D. Williams
ARK
(611)
7
A. Key
LSU
(605)
8
W. Speight
MCH
(585)
9
G. Perry
MCH
(562)
10
W. Allen
LSU
(552)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Alabama Crimson Tide Tickets
