Robert Foster | Wide Receiver Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 194

Alabama senior WR Robert Foster was hit by a car while riding his dirt bike on Saturday, leading to 27 stitches in his back. The link below contains pictures and it is pretty incredible Foster only needed stitches. As a redshirt sophomore, Foster flashed early on before going down with an injury. Calvin Ridley since stepped up and became Alabama's go-to target... for a team that can only maintain one consistent receiving threat. For that reason, we do not expect Foster to have a great 2017, unless Jalen Hurts emerges as a much better passer. Source: AL.com

ESPN's Edward Aschoff reports that Alabama redshirt senior WR Robert Foster "is starting to show more flashes of ... potential." The redshirt senior reportedly considered transferring after the Crimson Tide's loss to Clemson in the title game. Foster was coming off three seasons in which he collectively caught just 21 balls for 205 yards and two touchdowns, though he was the go-to receiver at the start of the 2015 campaign before a shoulder injury ended his year in the third game. Foster recently caught two passes for 115 yards in Alabama's spring game. Source: ESPN

Alabama redshirt junior WR Robert Foster is day-to-day with a knee injury. Foster sat out Saturday's win over Kent State after tweaking his knee early in the practice week run-up to that contest. Nothing serious here, though, and the 6-foot-2, 194-pounder could well play against Kentucky this weekend. Assuming HC Nick Saban actually wants to play him. This season, Foster has logged a mere four offensive touches. Source: Matt Zenitz on Twitter