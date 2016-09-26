Player Page

Robert Foster | Wide Receiver

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 194

Alabama senior WR Robert Foster was hit by a car while riding his dirt bike on Saturday, leading to 27 stitches in his back.
The link below contains pictures and it is pretty incredible Foster only needed stitches. As a redshirt sophomore, Foster flashed early on before going down with an injury. Calvin Ridley since stepped up and became Alabama's go-to target... for a team that can only maintain one consistent receiving threat. For that reason, we do not expect Foster to have a great 2017, unless Jalen Hurts emerges as a much better passer. Jun 20 - 11:58 AM
Source: AL.com
