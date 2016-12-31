Player Page

Jonathan Allen | Defensive End

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 291

Alabama DL Jonathan Allen was named the winner of the Lombardi Award.
Since 1970, the Lombardi had traditionally been awarded to the best offensive or defensive lineman in the country. The criteria changed this year, opening the award up to all-comers. No matter for Allen, who simply beat out everybody. "I was just in shock. Whenever you receive an award of this magnitude, it's obviously a blessing," said the 6-foot-3, 291-pounder. He can add the Lombardi to a long list of other awards earned in 2016, including the Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik and the Ted Hendricks Award. This past season (including the Tide's Playoff run), Allen registered 69 tackles (16.0 for loss), 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Feb 12 - 1:20 PM
Source: Houston Chronicle
