Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Jonathan Allen | Defensive End
Team:
Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 291
Latest News
Recent News
Alabama DL Jonathan Allen was named the winner of the Lombardi Award.
Since 1970, the Lombardi had traditionally been awarded to the best offensive or defensive lineman in the country. The criteria changed this year, opening the award up to all-comers. No matter for Allen, who simply beat out everybody. "I was just in shock. Whenever you receive an award of this magnitude, it's obviously a blessing," said the 6-foot-3, 291-pounder. He can add the Lombardi to a long list of other awards earned in 2016, including the Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik and the Ted Hendricks Award. This past season (including the Tide's Playoff run), Allen registered 69 tackles (16.0 for loss), 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.
Feb 12 - 1:20 PM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
NFL Media draft analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah note that Alabama senior DL Jonathan Allen was "all over the field" during Saturday's Peach Bowl win over Washington.
NFL Media's gurus specifically pointed to three plays which popped out in the moment, noting that Allen "showed his awareness and sniffed out a screen on 3rd-and-long," "showed tremendous effort, chased a play down the field and scooped up a fumble" and "showed his value as a pass rusher, using his hands to pop/separate before bursting to record a sack." The 6-foot-3, 291-pounder won the Nagurski Trophy this year, awarded annually to the nation's best defensive player. He could be in the conversation to be drafted first overall.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 07:57:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Alabama senior DL Jonathan Allen received more first-place votes for the Heisman than either Oklahoma WR Dede Westbrook or Michigan DB/LB Jabrill Peppers.
Westbrook and Peppers were invited to Heisman proceedings in New York while Allen was not, but the latter ended up drawing some voter love nonetheless. The Crimson Tide star finished with 17 first-place votes, fourth-most in the field behind only Lamar Jackson (526), Deshaun Watson (269) and Baker Mayfield (26). While the 6-foot-3, 291-pound Allen wasn't in the final Heisman conversation, he did pick up a Nagurski Trophy (nation's best defender) win earlier this week. And unlike every finalist other than Watson, Allen will also be hitting the Playoff treadmill come New Year's Eve.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 12:15:00 PM
Source:
Dane Brugler on Twitter
Alabama senior DL Jonathan Allen was named the winner of the Nagurski Trophy.
The Nagurski Trophy is awarded annually to the nation's best defensive player. Somewhat surprisingly, an Alabama player had never won the award prior to the 6-foot-3, 291-pound Allen scooping up the honor. He did so on the strength of 56 tackles (13.0 for loss), 8.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries and a pair of fumbles recovered and returned for touchdowns. Allen won the award over fellow finalists Reuben Foster, Clemson's Christian Wilkins, Michigan's Jabrill Peppers and FSU's Tavarus McFadden.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 12:10:00 PM
Source:
CBS Sports
Jonathan Allen named Lombardi Award winner
Feb 12 - 1:20 PM
Jonathan Allen dominates during Peach Bowl
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 07:57:00 PM
Jonathan Allen makes quiet Heisman surge
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 12:15:00 PM
Bama's Jonathan Allen snags Nagurski Trophy
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 12:10:00 PM
More Jonathan Allen Player News
