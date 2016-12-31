Jonathan Allen | Defensive End Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 291

Alabama DL Jonathan Allen was named the winner of the Lombardi Award. Since 1970, the Lombardi had traditionally been awarded to the best offensive or defensive lineman in the country. The criteria changed this year, opening the award up to all-comers. No matter for Allen, who simply beat out everybody. "I was just in shock. Whenever you receive an award of this magnitude, it's obviously a blessing," said the 6-foot-3, 291-pounder. He can add the Lombardi to a long list of other awards earned in 2016, including the Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik and the Ted Hendricks Award. This past season (including the Tide's Playoff run), Allen registered 69 tackles (16.0 for loss), 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Source: Houston Chronicle

NFL Media draft analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah note that Alabama senior DL Jonathan Allen was "all over the field" during Saturday's Peach Bowl win over Washington. NFL Media's gurus specifically pointed to three plays which popped out in the moment, noting that Allen "showed his awareness and sniffed out a screen on 3rd-and-long," "showed tremendous effort, chased a play down the field and scooped up a fumble" and "showed his value as a pass rusher, using his hands to pop/separate before bursting to record a sack." The 6-foot-3, 291-pounder won the Nagurski Trophy this year, awarded annually to the nation's best defensive player. He could be in the conversation to be drafted first overall. Source: NFL.com

Alabama senior DL Jonathan Allen received more first-place votes for the Heisman than either Oklahoma WR Dede Westbrook or Michigan DB/LB Jabrill Peppers. Westbrook and Peppers were invited to Heisman proceedings in New York while Allen was not, but the latter ended up drawing some voter love nonetheless. The Crimson Tide star finished with 17 first-place votes, fourth-most in the field behind only Lamar Jackson (526), Deshaun Watson (269) and Baker Mayfield (26). While the 6-foot-3, 291-pound Allen wasn't in the final Heisman conversation, he did pick up a Nagurski Trophy (nation's best defender) win earlier this week. And unlike every finalist other than Watson, Allen will also be hitting the Playoff treadmill come New Year's Eve. Source: Dane Brugler on Twitter