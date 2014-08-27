Derrick Griffin | Tight End

Former Miami TE and Texas Southern two sport athlete Derrick Griffin has left the basketball team to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Griffin was dismissed from the football team due to a violation of team rules, but was still eligible to play basketball. He instead decided to pursue a professional football career and signed with Bus Cook. The 2015 season was very kind to the 6-foot-7, 240-pound tight end or receiver as he caught 36 passes for 713 yards and 11 touchdowns, which were team highs. Griffin is 23 years old.