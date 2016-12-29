Tim Williams | Linebacker Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Age / DOB: (23) / 11/12/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 252

A southeast area scout told The MMQB's Albert Breer Alabama edge rusher Tim Williams will drop in the draft due to "off-field stuff." Williams was arrested in September on gun charges. We all know how great of a pass rusher Williams is. His impact on the field is astronomical despite playing fewer snaps than edge rushers on other teams. Do not get it twisted, Williams is solid against the run as well and still should land in the first round. Source: The MMQB

Alabama senior edge rusher Tim Williams "was a force against the run" on Saturday against LSU, writes ESPN's Mel Kiper. Leonard Fournette was held to only 2.1 yards per carry, while the Tigers scored no points. "Williams (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) showed that he can use his hands to get off blocks and find ball carriers," Kiper wrote. "He even made a tackle in coverage. I feel much better about his all-around game, and he's going to move up a few spots. Rushing quarterbacks is where he's going to make his money, though." Williams had 10.5 sacks in part-time duty last season. He's got seven so far this year. Source: ESPN

TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline believes Alabama senior edge rusher Tim Williams "significantly improved his draft stock this season." It's an interesting take after an NFC scout told NFL Media that Williams may be "too high maintenance for me" earlier this month. "Scouts stamped Williams as a possible top 45 pick entering the season but the senior has played more like a top 32 choice," Pauline wrote. Last week against Tennessee, Williams posted two tackles for loss and a sack. "Most impressive was the way Williams got pressure up the field from a three point stance as well as standing over tackle," Pauline wrote. "He beat opponents with speed, power and great technique. He must improve his play against the run and I’m hoping Williams shows up at the Senior Bowl then is used in coverage drills." Source: TFY Draft Insider