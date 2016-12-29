Player Page

Tim Williams | Linebacker

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Age / DOB:  (23) / 11/12/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 252

A southeast area scout told The MMQB's Albert Breer Alabama edge rusher Tim Williams will drop in the draft due to "off-field stuff."
Williams was arrested in September on gun charges. We all know how great of a pass rusher Williams is. His impact on the field is astronomical despite playing fewer snaps than edge rushers on other teams. Do not get it twisted, Williams is solid against the run as well and still should land in the first round. Dec 29 - 11:17 AM
Source: The MMQB
