Ricky Seals-Jones | Wide Receiver Team: Texas A&M Aggies Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 230

Texas A&M redshirt junior WR Ricky Seals-Jones will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Seals-Jones finished out his Aggies career with a 6-34-1 line in Wednesday's bowl loss to Kansas State. For the 2016 season as a whole, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound redshirt junior caught 26 passes for 333 yards and a touchdown. He did not surpass 600 yards receiving in any one season at Texas A&M. While the statistical output has been lacking, Seals-Jones has prototypical NFL size and NFL Media's Bucky Broks wrote at the end of September that the wideout possesses "the kind of size and athleticism to terrorize opponents in the red zone." This is an opinion that has been echoed by multiple analysts over the course of Seals-Jones' career. Source: Ricky Seals-Jones on Twitter

In a Q&A with AL.com's Michael Casagrande, The Dallas Morning News' Ben Baby said that he "expect[s]" Texas A&M redshirt junior WR Ricky Seals-Jones (leg) to play in Saturday's monster showdown with Alabama. Seals-Jones has sat out each of Texas A&M's last two games due to a leg injury sustained against Arkansas near the end of September. In three-plus contests prior to going out injured vs. the Razorbacks, the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder had caught 10 passes for 175 yards. Source: AL.com

Texas A&M redshirt junior WR Ricky Seals-Jones exited Saturday's game against Arkansas in the first half with an injured left leg. Seals-Jones spent the second half in street clothes. Aggies HC Kevin Sumlin declined to address Seals-Jones' status afterwards, so we'll have to wait a few days to update you on his prognosis. Expected to be favored in the next two weeks, the Aggies could be 6-0 when they take on top-ranked Alabama on Oct. 22. Source: Houston Chronicle