Ricky Seals-Jones | Wide Receiver

Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 230

Texas A&M redshirt junior WR Ricky Seals-Jones will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Seals-Jones finished out his Aggies career with a 6-34-1 line in Wednesday's bowl loss to Kansas State. For the 2016 season as a whole, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound redshirt junior caught 26 passes for 333 yards and a touchdown. He did not surpass 600 yards receiving in any one season at Texas A&M. While the statistical output has been lacking, Seals-Jones has prototypical NFL size and NFL Media's Bucky Broks wrote at the end of September that the wideout possesses "the kind of size and athleticism to terrorize opponents in the red zone." This is an opinion that has been echoed by multiple analysts over the course of Seals-Jones' career. Dec 29 - 6:32 PM
Source: Ricky Seals-Jones on Twitter
