O.J. Howard | Tight End Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 251

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein spoke with one NFC GM who believes Alabama senior TE O.J. Howard has the talent level to be an All-Pro. The decision maker places blame on Lane Kiffin for Howard not getting more involved in the offense during his time with the Crimson Tide. The GM does not question Howard's talent, but said "I just need to know if he loves football." Howard was a focal point in last year's National Championship, catching five passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to that game, Howard had just 33 catches for 394 yards and no touchdowns on the season. You can guarantee Clemson will be focusing on Howard in this year's game. Source: NFL

Alabama senior TE O.J. Howard caught six passes for 77 yards in the school's 51-3 win over Mississippi State. This was a season high in yards for the Alabama tight end, who returned to school following a 208 yard National Championship game. Therefore, this was Howard's second highest yardage total in tow years. Don't let the numbers concern you, as Howard is as close to a complete tight end as college football produces.

Alabama senior TE O.J. Howard logged a season-high eight receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's win over Texas A&M. Alabama's next-highest receiver, Calvin Ridley, had only four catches. The eight catches more than doubled Howard's previous season-high. Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin haven't necessarily kept their promise to feature Howard in this year's offense, but the Tide have so many future NFL skill position players that it would be a little ridiculous for Howard to complain about it.