O.J. Howard | Tight End
Team:
Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 251
Latest News
Recent News
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein spoke with one NFC GM who believes Alabama senior TE O.J. Howard has the talent level to be an All-Pro.
The decision maker places blame on Lane Kiffin for Howard not getting more involved in the offense during his time with the Crimson Tide. The GM does not question Howard's talent, but said "I just need to know if he loves football." Howard was a focal point in last year's National Championship, catching five passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to that game, Howard had just 33 catches for 394 yards and no touchdowns on the season. You can guarantee Clemson will be focusing on Howard in this year's game.
Jan 5 - 11:29 AM
Source:
NFL
Alabama senior TE O.J. Howard caught six passes for 77 yards in the school's 51-3 win over Mississippi State.
This was a season high in yards for the Alabama tight end, who returned to school following a 208 yard National Championship game. Therefore, this was Howard's second highest yardage total in tow years. Don't let the numbers concern you, as Howard is as close to a complete tight end as college football produces.
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 05:03:00 PM
Alabama senior TE O.J. Howard logged a season-high eight receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's win over Texas A&M.
Alabama's next-highest receiver, Calvin Ridley, had only four catches. The eight catches more than doubled Howard's previous season-high. Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin haven't necessarily kept their promise to feature Howard in this year's offense, but the Tide have so many future NFL skill position players that it would be a little ridiculous for Howard to complain about it.
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 07:36:00 PM
In NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah's straw poll, five-of-five queried executives chose Alabama senior TE O.J. Howard over Michigan's Jake Butt.
"Howard is the better prospect," the first said. "He's faster and a bigger playmaker. However, Butt is a better blocker and he catches the ball more consistently." Another comped Butt to Jason Witten but sided with Howard anyway. A third chose Howard because he "gives your offense more mismatch opportunities because of his athleticism." The fourth said Howard is "a better blocker and he plays much faster" and the fifth said he "would take a chance on the skill set of Howard over the steadiness of Butt."
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 08:32:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
NFC GM: TE O.J. Howard could be an All-Pro
Jan 5 - 11:29 AM
O.J. Howard hauls in season high rec yards
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 05:03:00 PM
Howard breaks out with season-high 8 catches
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 07:36:00 PM
Execs unanimous: Best TE is Howard over Butt
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 08:32:00 PM
More O.J. Howard Player News
1
D. Cook
FSU
(891)
2
N. Harris
AL
(864)
3
M. Garrett
TAM
(829)
4
D. Watson
CLE
(796)
5
J. Barrett
OSU
(768)
6
B. Scarbrough
AL
(751)
7
J. Butt
MCH
(690)
8
L. Jackson
LOU
(669)
9
J. Evans
VT
(568)
10
C. Davis
WMI
(539)
Headlines
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
Western Michigan (+8.5) attempts to finish undefeated by beating Wisconsin, while the must-see Rose Bowl features USC (-7) against Penn State.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
»
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
»
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
NFL Draft Headlines
»
NFC GM: TE O.J. Howard could be an All-Pro
»
Utah T Bolles adds his name to the 2017 draft
»
Florida CB Teez Tabor jetting to the NFL
»
Cal WR Chad Hansen opts into NFL Draft
»
Florida loses OLB Anzalone to NFL Draft
»
OSU QB Barrett will return to school in 2017
»
FAU not interested in a Briles family reunion
»
Former 5-star A&M WR Noil declares for Draft
»
Auburn DE Lawson declares for the NFL Draft
»
Wolverines sign OC Tim Drevno to extension
»
Report: WR McManus to declare for the Draft
»
Browns, Bears to coach Senior Bowl rosters
