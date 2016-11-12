Player Page

O.J. Howard | Tight End

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 251

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein spoke with one NFC GM who believes Alabama senior TE O.J. Howard has the talent level to be an All-Pro.
The decision maker places blame on Lane Kiffin for Howard not getting more involved in the offense during his time with the Crimson Tide. The GM does not question Howard's talent, but said "I just need to know if he loves football." Howard was a focal point in last year's National Championship, catching five passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to that game, Howard had just 33 catches for 394 yards and no touchdowns on the season. You can guarantee Clemson will be focusing on Howard in this year's game. Jan 5 - 11:29 AM
