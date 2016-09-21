Player Page

Noah Brown | Wide Receiver

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 222

Latest News

Recent News

Ohio State redshirt sophomore WR Noah Brown declared for the NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-2, 218-pounder snagged 32 balls for 402 yards and seven scores on 12.6 yards per reception this season. Don't fret if you can't remember much of his production. That's because most of it came in Ohio State's win at Oklahoma in September (five catches for 72 yards and four touchdowns). Brown, the No. 9 receiver in the Class of 2014, is seen as a Day 2 prospect by Walter Football. While short on production and refinement, Brown is blessed with a strong frame, foot quickness and enough speed to get deep. Tools like that will only fall down the board so far. Ohio State previously lost defensive stars Malik Hooker, Gareon Conley and Raekwon McMillan to early declaration. Jan 8 - 11:57 AM
Source: 247 Sports
More Noah Brown Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 