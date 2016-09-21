Noah Brown | Wide Receiver Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 222

Ohio State redshirt sophomore WR Noah Brown declared for the NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 218-pounder snagged 32 balls for 402 yards and seven scores on 12.6 yards per reception this season. Don't fret if you can't remember much of his production. That's because most of it came in Ohio State's win at Oklahoma in September (five catches for 72 yards and four touchdowns). Brown, the No. 9 receiver in the Class of 2014, is seen as a Day 2 prospect by Walter Football. While short on production and refinement, Brown is blessed with a strong frame, foot quickness and enough speed to get deep. Tools like that will only fall down the board so far. Ohio State previously lost defensive stars Malik Hooker, Gareon Conley and Raekwon McMillan to early declaration. Source: 247 Sports

Ohio State redshirt sophomore WR Noah Brown "is fluid off the line and challenges defenses with very good speed for his size," writes NFL.com's Chad Reuter. Brown caught five passes for 74 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday's 45-24 win over Oklahoma after entering that contest with only five catches in 15 career games. Brown had only one catch during his freshman year and then a leg injury cost him the entire 2015 season. "Now healthy again, Brown used his strong, 6-foot-2, 218-pound frame to separate from Oklahoma cornerbacks in the end zone, and made an amazing catch for one of his scores," Reuter wrote. "He and QB J.T. Barrett will be a dangerous combination throughout the rest of the season." Source: NFL.com

Ohio State HC Urban Meyer said that he does not believe that redshirt sophomore WR Noah Brown is up to full speed from last season's broken leg. Well, that is terrifying for the Big Ten. Brown sat out the 2015 season with a broken leg and we might not see him truly hit his stride until later in the campaign. The 6-foot-2, 222-pound redshirt sophomore busted out against Oklahoma over the weekend, hauling in five passes for 74 yards and a quartet of touchdowns. Source: Bill Rabinowitz on Twitter