Nathan Peterman | Quarterback

Team: Pittsburgh Panthers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/4/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 221

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein believes Pitt QB Nathan Peterman could be an NFL starter.
Peterman has "the poise, accuracy and field vision" to earn that label, according to Zierlein. So many are going to try to find the next Dak Prescott, but that goal is impossible. Peterman, however, could prove to be a great value and is easily the top senior passer in this class. He was bumped up to the Senior Bowl a few weeks ago. Jan 17 - 9:08 AM
Source: Lance Zierlein on Twitter
