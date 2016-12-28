Nathan Peterman | Quarterback

Peterman has "the poise, accuracy and field vision" to earn that label, according to Zierlein. So many are going to try to find the next Dak Prescott, but that goal is impossible. Peterman, however, could prove to be a great value and is easily the top senior passer in this class. He was bumped up to the Senior Bowl a few weeks ago.

Pittsburgh senior QB Nathan Peterman completed 13-of-18 passes for 253 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Wednesday's 31-24 loss to Northwestern in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.

Peterman was forced out of the game due to a possible head injury in the second half of Wednesday's contest (replaced by Ben DiNucci, who threw a pair of picks), but even before he exited stage left, he was running hot/cold. He did connect with Jester Weah on a 69-yard scoring pass in the closing minutes of the second quarter, but he also threw a brutal red-zone interception in that first half. Assuming he can recover from his injury concern in reasonably timely fashion, the 6-foot-2, 221-pounder will hit up the East-West Shrine Game later this winter. He has also been invited to the Senior Bowl. Peterman turned in a fine 2016 campaign on the whole, throwing for 2,855 yards with a 27/7 TD/INT ratio.