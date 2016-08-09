Kevin Olsen | Quarterback

Olsen, the younger brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, was charged with felony second-degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, assault on a female and second-degree forced sex. Charlotte HC Brad Lambert confirmed that Olsen has been suspended indefinitely. The 22-year-old Olsen threw for 842 yards and six touchdowns last season for the 49ers.

"I’m in a great spot because I can continue to go after my goals," said Olsen. The 6-foot-3, 197-pound junior is a former four-star recruit who began his career at Miami. Personal issues led to his exits from the Hurricanes and subsequently Towson as well. Last year, Olsen got things back on track at a junior college in California, prompting Charlotte to offer. It's a pretty cool story, because the locals know Kevin's big brother Greg, the famous TE of the Panthers, quite well. The 49ers open on Sept. 1 at Louisville.

The former four-star recruit had previously been suspended for a failed drug test and recently was suspended by the Hurricanes for a third time. Olsen was charged Monday morning with a DUI and having a fake or stolen driver's license. Last year there were reports that surfaced that head coach Al Golden was not pleased with Olsen's development, while some mentioned him as the team's possible starter this summer. In another tweet Reynolds added that, "Olsen considered a transfer earlier this season anyway, so this is zero surprise, especially after the latest chapter."