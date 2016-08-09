Kevin Olsen | Quarterback

Player Page

Team: UNC Charlotte 49ers
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210

UNC Charlotte redshirt senior QB Kevin Olsen was arrested on rape charges Sunday.
Olsen, the younger brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, was charged with felony second-degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, assault on a female and second-degree forced sex. Charlotte HC Brad Lambert confirmed that Olsen has been suspended indefinitely. The 22-year-old Olsen threw for 842 yards and six touchdowns last season for the 49ers. Feb 20 - 1:07 PM
Source: ESPN
