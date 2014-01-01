Jamaal Williams | Running Back Team: Brigham Young Cougars Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 200

BYU senior RB Jamaal Williams was phenomenal in Wednesday's 24-21 win over Wyoming in the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl, rushing for 210 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Williams proved to be the most devastating offensive weapon by either team in the Poinsettia Bowl. He rolled through the Cowboys at an 8.1 YPC clip while logging a long run of 36 yards. That 36-yard scamper went for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter and extended BYU's advantage to 24-7 in the process. Wyoming would score a pair of touchdowns in that quarter to draw within the 24-21 final. The 6-foot, 200-pound Williams wraps his 2016 season having rushed for 1,375 yards and 12 touchdowns across 10 contests played. Wednesday's big yardage effort marked his sixth game of at least 130 yards on the ground. He will be playing in the Senior Bowl in January as he begins his prep for the 2017 NFL Draft.

BYU senior RB Jamaal Williams accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl. After sitting out the 2015 season while rehabbing a knee injury, Williams has been downright dominant in 2016. The 6-foot, 200-pounder has rushed for 1,156 yards (5.6 YPC) and 11 touchdowns in just nine games this season. Had he not missed three games due to injury, a 1,500-yard campaign might have been within reach. As is, the 2016 season marked the second time in his career that he has surpassed 1,000 yards on the ground. In mid-October, NFL Media draft analyst Chad Reuter wrote that Williams' style of running is "somewhat reminiscent of Eric Dickerson's," noting that the BYU standout "runs with lean as well as strength." Source: NFL.com

BYU senior RB Jamaal Williams rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in the school's 28-10 win over Utah State. Williams returned to the field for this contest after dealing with an ankle injury. Some evaluators really love what they see in Williams, and he will have a chance to win others over at the Senior Bowl. It is a loaded running back class.