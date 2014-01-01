Player Page

Jamaal Williams | Running Back

Team: Brigham Young Cougars
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200

Latest News

Recent News

BYU senior RB Jamaal Williams was phenomenal in Wednesday's 24-21 win over Wyoming in the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl, rushing for 210 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.
Williams proved to be the most devastating offensive weapon by either team in the Poinsettia Bowl. He rolled through the Cowboys at an 8.1 YPC clip while logging a long run of 36 yards. That 36-yard scamper went for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter and extended BYU's advantage to 24-7 in the process. Wyoming would score a pair of touchdowns in that quarter to draw within the 24-21 final. The 6-foot, 200-pound Williams wraps his 2016 season having rushed for 1,375 yards and 12 touchdowns across 10 contests played. Wednesday's big yardage effort marked his sixth game of at least 130 yards on the ground. He will be playing in the Senior Bowl in January as he begins his prep for the 2017 NFL Draft. Dec 22 - 12:17 PM
More Jamaal Williams Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 