Da'Shawn Hand | Defensive End

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/14/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 278

Recent News

Alabama senior DE Da'Shawn Hand was arrested on charges of driving under the influence early Saturday morning.
This according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, which released Hand on $1,000 bond. No further details have been provided, and the Crimson Tide program has not yet addressed the incident. Hand, a top-five overall recruit coming out of high school, was expected to replace Johnathan Allen in the starting lineup this fall. The preseason All-SEC first-team selection is a strong NFL prospect, but he'll now have to answer some character questions this spring. Jul 29 - 11:04 AM
Source: 247 Sports
