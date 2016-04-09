Da'Shawn Hand | Defensive End Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Age / DOB: (21) / 11/14/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 278

Latest News Recent News

Alabama senior DE Da'Shawn Hand was arrested on charges of driving under the influence early Saturday morning. This according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, which released Hand on $1,000 bond. No further details have been provided, and the Crimson Tide program has not yet addressed the incident. Hand, a top-five overall recruit coming out of high school, was expected to replace Johnathan Allen in the starting lineup this fall. The preseason All-SEC first-team selection is a strong NFL prospect, but he'll now have to answer some character questions this spring. Source: 247 Sports

SEC Country's Shehan Jeyarajah tagged Alabama junior DE Da'Shawn Hand as a "breakout star" for 2017. "Only at Alabama can a team lose the Bednarik Award winner and replace him with a top-five recruit heading into his senior season. It’s unfair. But now that Johnathan Allen is gone, Hand will take his place on the defensive line," Jeyarajah writes, adding that the 6-foot-4, 278-pounder should have a chance to marry his immense physical talent with an increased opportunity for playing time. This past season, Hand registered 21 tackles (2.5 for loss), a sack and a forced fumble in 10 games played. He was dealing with back injury near the end of spring practice, but should be ready to rock 'n' roll for August camp as he looks to take a big step forward. Source: SEC Country

Alabama junior DE Da'Shawn Hand missed Friday's practice and Saturday's scrimmage due to a back injury. Hand's back began to bug him during the early portion of Wednesday's practice. He would leave that one to seek treatment from the training staff. The 6-foot-4, 278-pounder subsequently missed Friday's practice and Saturday's scrimmage. Said HC Nick Saban, "It’s always hard to judge that. This is not something that — the doctors have assured me, or assured us, that he doesn’t have a situation that he needs to have surgery on. This will just be a thing that, when it calms down, he’ll be able to come back." Saban indicated that the team is hopeful Hand will be able to return at some point in the next week. Alabama has just two more practices before their A-Day spring game on April 16. Last season, the former No. 1 overall recruit in the country recorded 16 tackles (6.5 for loss) with three sacks. He should see increased reps in 2016. Source: SEC Country