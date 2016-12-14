Player Page

Tommy Armstrong | Quarterback

Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 11/8/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 220

Land of 10's Chris Heady relays that Nebraska redshirt senior QB Tommy Armstrong (hamstring) "likely won't play" in Friday's showdown with Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.
Armstrong continues to recover from what backup QB Ryker Fyfe referred to as a torn hamstring. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound redshirt senior gunslinger initially suffered the injury versus Minnesota midway through November. Assuming Armstrong can't give it a go on Friday, it will be Fyfe's show against the Volunteers. Dec 28 - 1:13 PM
Source: Land of 10
