Tommy Armstrong | Quarterback Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers Age / DOB: (23) / 11/8/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 220

Latest News Recent News

Land of 10's Chris Heady relays that Nebraska redshirt senior QB Tommy Armstrong (hamstring) "likely won't play" in Friday's showdown with Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. Armstrong continues to recover from what backup QB Ryker Fyfe referred to as a torn hamstring. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound redshirt senior gunslinger initially suffered the injury versus Minnesota midway through November. Assuming Armstrong can't give it a go on Friday, it will be Fyfe's show against the Volunteers. Source: Land of 10

Nebraska senior QB Ryker Fyfe said that redshirt senior QB Tommy Armstrong is recovering from a torn hamstring. Armstrong initially suffered a hamstring injury against Minnesota in mid-November. He managed to play (ineffectively) against Iowa in the regular-season finale. In that contest, Fyfe said, Armstrong was just 30%. "He can barely run. He has a torn hamstring," Fyfe said. "That usually lasts four to six weeks and he came back in a week so you have got to give him more credit for going out there even more than he deserves." Obviously, Fyfe is not a member of Nebraska's training staff, but at the very least, his comments would seem to strongly indicate that Armstrong should be considered a major question mark for the Music City Bowl on December 30. Source: Nebraska Radio Network

Nebraska redshirt senior QB Tommy Armstrong (hamstring) did not practice on Friday. Per HC Mike Riley, Ryker Fyfe is currently taking starting prep in bowl practice. Armstrong injured his hamstring against Minnesota on November 12 and while he played against Iowa in the regular-season finale -- Riley called it a "courageous" showing -- it looks like he will need a rapid turnaround in order to play in the Music City Bowl versus Tennessee on December 30. If Armstrong can't play, Zack Darlington would serve as Fyfe's backup against the Vols. Source: Associated Press