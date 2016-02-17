Germone Hopper | Wide Receiver Team: Clemson Tigers Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 175

Latest News Recent News

Former Clemson WR Germone Hopper will participate in Clemson’s Pro Day on March 21. Last February, Hopper announced his intention to transfer. He never made it to another school for his last year of eligibility. Instead, Hopper worked part-time job at his godfather’s barbershop as a receptionist. An NFL scout told SI that Hopper is an "intriguing talent" with value on special teams. He's no sure thing to get drafted. Source: SI

Clemson graduate WR Germone Hopper will transfer. He's eligible to play immediately at another FBS program as a grad. Hopper, a former four-star recruit, posted 21 receptions for 317 receiving yards last year, closing his Tiger career with 71 receptions for 797 yards and six touchdowns. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Clemson redshirt sophomore WR Germone Hopper won't participate in the remainder of spring practices due to academics. "He’s a good young man, talented, but not very focused or committed to doing what he needs to do academically," Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said. "So I’m giving him some time to go focus at Vickery Hall (student-athlete academic center). That’s what he’s going to be working on these next few weeks." A starting job is there for the taking if Hopper can get his head screwed on straight before summer camp. The Tigers lost 143 receptions, 2,292 yards and 19 TDs when Sammy Watkins and Martavis Bryant packed up after the season. Source: GreenvilleOnline.com