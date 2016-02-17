Player Page

Germone Hopper | Wide Receiver

Team: Clemson Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 175

Former Clemson WR Germone Hopper will participate in Clemson’s Pro Day on March 21.
Last February, Hopper announced his intention to transfer. He never made it to another school for his last year of eligibility. Instead, Hopper worked part-time job at his godfather’s barbershop as a receptionist. An NFL scout told SI that Hopper is an "intriguing talent" with value on special teams. He's no sure thing to get drafted. Feb 14 - 2:31 PM
Source: SI
