Luke Del Rio | Quarterback

Team: Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 213

Florida redshirt senior QB Luke Del Rio will miss spring camp after undergoing shoulder surgery.
Wednesday's procedure was to his left, non-throwing shoulder. Del Rio's absence opens the door for an intriguing two-man spring quarterback race between Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask. The winner of that will be a legitimate contender for Del Rio's job in the summer. The 6-foot-1, 213-pound Del Rio, 5-1 as a starter this past season, completed 56.7 percent of his passes for 1,358 yards and an 8/8 TD/INT rate. Jan 19 - 3:59 PM
Source: Florida Times-Union
