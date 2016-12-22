Luke Del Rio | Quarterback Team: Florida Gators Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 213

Florida redshirt senior QB Luke Del Rio will miss spring camp after undergoing shoulder surgery. Wednesday's procedure was to his left, non-throwing shoulder. Del Rio's absence opens the door for an intriguing two-man spring quarterback race between Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask. The winner of that will be a legitimate contender for Del Rio's job in the summer. The 6-foot-1, 213-pound Del Rio, 5-1 as a starter this past season, completed 56.7 percent of his passes for 1,358 yards and an 8/8 TD/INT rate. Source: Florida Times-Union

Florida HC Jim McElwain indicated that redshirt junior QB Luke Del Rio (shoulder) will likely begin to throw after Christmas. "He’s been doing the footwork stuff and that kind of thing with us. But all indications, he should be ready to throw after Christmas," said McElwain. Del Rio is recovering from a shoulder injury initially sustained against Arkansas on November 5. He missed the final four games of the regular season due to that injury. The 6-foot-1, 213-pounder looks like he will be available for the Gators' January 2 showdown with the Hawkeyes, but unless he turns in a quick turnaround on the health front, Austin Appleby should be considered the likely starter for the Outback Bowl. Source: SEC Country

Florida redshirt junior QB Luke Del Rio (shoulder) is expected to be available for the Outback Bowl against Iowa. Florida coach Jim McElwain announced that Austin Appleby will remain the Gators' starting quarterback against Iowa, so it would appear that Del Rio will function as the No. 2. "I think Luke should be ready to go; we'll see there," he said. Del Rio is 114-of-201 passing (56.7 percent) for 1,358 yards and an 8/8 TD/INT ratio this year. Source: Orlando Sentinel