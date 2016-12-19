Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Myles Garrett | Defensive End
Team:
Texas A&M Aggies
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 260
Latest News
Recent News
The Browns will earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft with a loss to the Steelers in week 17.
If the Browns beat the Steelers, which is possible since Pittsburgh could rest a number of starters, the 49ers could lock in the No. 1 pick with a loss of their own. Both teams are bad, but with a number of teams on the bench, the Steelers could be led by Landry Jones. The 49ers are facing the Seattle Seahawks, with no reason to rest players. In a sick twist of fate, the Browns could end the season on a winning streak.
Dec 26 - 9:57 AM
Texas A&M junior edge rusher Myles Garrett confirmed that he plans on playing in the Texas Bowl.
Under normal circumstances, this wouldn't be at all noteworthy. However, earlier on Monday, Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey joined LSU RB Leonard Fournette in announcing that he would not take part in bowl action, instead opting to begin prepping for the draft. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Garrett has fought through ankle concerns this season and as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the spring draft, he could easily have simply bowed out ahead of the Aggies' December 27 bowl showdown with Kansas State. No such plans for Garrett, though, who went so far as to put out a statement via the university which read simply, "I plan to practice today and prepare to play in the bowl game with my teammates."
Dec 19 - 5:11 PM
Source:
Dallas Morning News
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Browns have an "astronomical grade" on Texas A&M junior edge rusher Myles Garrett.
While Garrett has yet to officially declare for the draft, he has indicated that his decision is going to be based in large part on whether he will be drafted in the top three. In the early going, at least, the Browns (0-12) look to be accommodating to the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder's wish. Schefter relays that Cleveland is "enamored" with Garrett. In a 2016 season marred by injury, the Aggies star has registered 32 tackles (15.0 for loss), 8.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.
Dec 11 - 11:40 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Texas A&M junior edge rusher Myles Garrett said that he will not make a decision on the 2017 NFL Draft until after the Texas Bowl.
Texas A&M will be tangoing with Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on December 28, after which Garrett will make his final decision. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound junior told ESPN that the deciding criteria, here, is heavily dependent on his potential landing spot in the draft, saying, "I want to go top three." In a 2016 campaign that has been marred somewhat by ankle woes (he missed three games), Garrett recorded 32 tackles (15.0 for loss), 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Dec 8 - 5:36 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Browns can earn No. 1 pick with loss to PIT
Dec 26 - 9:57 AM
Myles Garrett has no plans to skip Texas Bowl
Dec 19 - 5:11 PM
Browns reportedly salivating over Garrett
Dec 11 - 11:40 AM
Garrett to decide on draft after Texas Bowl
Dec 8 - 5:36 PM
More Myles Garrett Player News
