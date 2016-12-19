Player Page

Myles Garrett | Defensive End

Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 260

Latest News

Recent News

The Browns will earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft with a loss to the Steelers in week 17.
If the Browns beat the Steelers, which is possible since Pittsburgh could rest a number of starters, the 49ers could lock in the No. 1 pick with a loss of their own. Both teams are bad, but with a number of teams on the bench, the Steelers could be led by Landry Jones. The 49ers are facing the Seattle Seahawks, with no reason to rest players. In a sick twist of fate, the Browns could end the season on a winning streak. Dec 26 - 9:57 AM
More Myles Garrett Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 