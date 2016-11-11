Welcome,
Montell Cozart | Quarterback
Team:
Kansas Jayhawks
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 170
Latest News
Recent News
Kansas redshirt senior QB Montell Cozart will transfer.
We assume Cozart is leaving as a graduate, but neither his farewell message to fans nor early news stories covering it indicated whether he's chucked a mortarboard skyward yet. Cozart is the third Jayhawk QB to leave the program this offseason, following Ryan Willis and Deondre Ford. That trio had been bypassed on the depth chart by Carter Stanley and former Washington State QB Peyton Bender, a JUCO signee. Cozart started 18 games -- generally ineffectively -- for the Jayhawks over the past four seasons.
Feb 21 - 3:50 PM
Source:
KU Sports
Kansas redshirt junior QB Montell Cozart (concussion) will be available for Saturday's game against Iowa State.
While Cozart will be available should his presence be needed, Carter Stanley will draw the start for this weekend's spin with the Cyclones. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Cozart was initially forced out of action with concussion-like symptoms in last weekend's loss to West Virginia.
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 08:17:00 PM
Source:
Scott Chasen on Twitter
Kansas will stick with redshirt junior QB Montell Cozart as starting quarterback.
Jayhawks HC David Beaty says he'll continue to use the quarterback position as he has the last two weeks. And what he's done the last two weeks is spelling Cozart sporadically with sophomore Ryan Willis, a better pocket passer. The passing game has been the least of the team's problems. In fact, Cozart has completed over 70 percent of his attempts. Willis, meanwhile, went 1-for-5 with an interception against Ohio last week, which didn't exactly make a case for increased playing time.
Tue, Sep 13, 2016 06:39:00 PM
Source:
Matt Tait on Twitter
Kansas redshirt junior QB Montell Cozart completed 18-of-25 passes for 199 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's win over Rhode Island.
Cozart was felled by a season-ending injury to his left shoulder last October. He battled it out with Ryan Willis for starting honors this August. Both quarterbacks played on Saturday, but it was the 6-foot-2, 170-pound Cozart who saw the fair majority of snaps. Two of his three touchdown passes came in the first half and he went on to polish off that portion of his statistical line by tossing a 20-yard score to Tyler Patrick five minutes into the third quarter. Ohio shows next on Kansas' schedule as Cozart and company look to build on HC David Beaty's first Jayhawk win.
Sat, Sep 3, 2016 11:27:00 PM
3rd KU QB this offseason announces transfer
Feb 21 - 3:50 PM
Cozart (concussion) will be available Sat.
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 08:17:00 PM
Cozart to remain KU Jayhawks' starting QB
Tue, Sep 13, 2016 06:39:00 PM
Cozart throws trio of touchdowns in victory
Sat, Sep 3, 2016 11:27:00 PM
More Montell Cozart Player News
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Former Alabama QB Blake Barnett had one last word for his old coach. That and more in the news of the week.
