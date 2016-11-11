Player Page

Montell Cozart | Quarterback

Team: Kansas Jayhawks
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 170

Kansas redshirt senior QB Montell Cozart will transfer.
We assume Cozart is leaving as a graduate, but neither his farewell message to fans nor early news stories covering it indicated whether he's chucked a mortarboard skyward yet. Cozart is the third Jayhawk QB to leave the program this offseason, following Ryan Willis and Deondre Ford. That trio had been bypassed on the depth chart by Carter Stanley and former Washington State QB Peyton Bender, a JUCO signee. Cozart started 18 games -- generally ineffectively -- for the Jayhawks over the past four seasons. Feb 21 - 3:50 PM
