Montell Cozart | Quarterback

We assume Cozart is leaving as a graduate, but neither his farewell message to fans nor early news stories covering it indicated whether he's chucked a mortarboard skyward yet. Cozart is the third Jayhawk QB to leave the program this offseason, following Ryan Willis and Deondre Ford. That trio had been bypassed on the depth chart by Carter Stanley and former Washington State QB Peyton Bender, a JUCO signee. Cozart started 18 games -- generally ineffectively -- for the Jayhawks over the past four seasons.

While Cozart will be available should his presence be needed, Carter Stanley will draw the start for this weekend's spin with the Cyclones. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Cozart was initially forced out of action with concussion-like symptoms in last weekend's loss to West Virginia.

Jayhawks HC David Beaty says he'll continue to use the quarterback position as he has the last two weeks. And what he's done the last two weeks is spelling Cozart sporadically with sophomore Ryan Willis, a better pocket passer. The passing game has been the least of the team's problems. In fact, Cozart has completed over 70 percent of his attempts. Willis, meanwhile, went 1-for-5 with an interception against Ohio last week, which didn't exactly make a case for increased playing time.

Kansas redshirt junior QB Montell Cozart completed 18-of-25 passes for 199 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's win over Rhode Island.

Cozart was felled by a season-ending injury to his left shoulder last October. He battled it out with Ryan Willis for starting honors this August. Both quarterbacks played on Saturday, but it was the 6-foot-2, 170-pound Cozart who saw the fair majority of snaps. Two of his three touchdown passes came in the first half and he went on to polish off that portion of his statistical line by tossing a 20-yard score to Tyler Patrick five minutes into the third quarter. Ohio shows next on Kansas' schedule as Cozart and company look to build on HC David Beaty's first Jayhawk win.