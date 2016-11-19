John O'Korn | Quarterback

Michigan redshirt senior QB John O'Korn completed 18-of-26 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown with an interception in a 28-10 victory over Purdue on Saturday.

O'Korn (6'4/220) came in early after quarter Wilton Speight left (undisclosed), and for the most part, he was effective. He shows more accuracy than Speight has this year, and outside of one bad interception, he took care of the ball. His touchdown pass was 12-yard strike to Brycen Hopkins to give the Wolverines a 7-0 lead. It's unclear if Speight will have to miss any time, but considering how O'Korn played against the Boilermakers, he might have earned a chance for a start against Michigan State after their bye next week.